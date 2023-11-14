Lions to sign pass rusher Bruce Irvin

After a rough game on Sunday, the Lions' defense is bringing in reinforcements.

Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin has agreed to sign with the Lions' practice squad, his agent told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 36-year-old Irvin was a first-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2012 NFL draft. He has had three different stints with the Seahawks and has also played for the Raiders, Falcons, Panthers and Bears. Last year he started 10 games for the Seahawks and had 3.5 sacks.

The Lions' pass rush struggled mightily against Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday, failing to sack him during a 41-38 Lions victory. They'll hope that Irvin can get up to speed and be called up from the practice squad to the active roster to provide some pass rushing depth for a playoff run.