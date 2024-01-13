Lions sign Anthony Firkser, Chase Lucas to 53-man roster

The Lions announced a handful of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, including the addition of four players who will be able to play for them against the Rams.

Tight end Anthony Firkser and cornerback Chase Lucas were signed to the active roster off of the practice squad. Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu and fullback Jason Cabinda were elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis.

Firkser played in two games during the regular season, Lucas had three tackles in 12 appearances, Alualu had three tackles while appearing in the final two games of the year, and Cabinda saw action in four contests.

The Lions placed cornerback Jerry Jacobs and tight end James Mitchell on injured reserve to open the spots for Firkser and Lucas. Neither player will be eligible to return before the end of the postseason.