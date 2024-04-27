Lions select 2 in round four of NFL draft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In round four of the NFL draft, the Detroit Lions selected an offensive tackle and a running back.

Giovanni Manu, who was an offensive tackle for the University of British Columbia, was selected as the 126th pick of the draft.

Sione Vaki, a running back for the University of Utah, was the 132nd pick of the draft.

In the first round, Detroit chose Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Lions select Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

In the second round, the Lions chose another cornerback, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Rakestraw played for the Missouri Tigers. His selection marked the first time in the Super Bowl era that the Lions have chosen cornerbacks with their first two picks in a particular draft, according to the team.

