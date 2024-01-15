Advertisement

Lions drive down the field with ease, take 7-0 lead over Rams

In their first home playoff game since the 1993 season, the Lions didn't waste much time giving their fans something to cheer about.

Detroit used a methodical, efficient, 10-play drive to take a 7-0 lead over the Rams.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 5-of-5 for 51 yards on the opening possession. He hit fellow former Ram Josh Reynolds twice for 32 yards, highlighted by a 24-yard strike over the middle.

The Lions did not even face a third down as they gained six first downs to score. David Montgomery capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown on second-and-goal.

Goff faced little pressure when he dropped back to pass. That’s going to have to change if Los Angeles is going to pull off the upset in Detroit.