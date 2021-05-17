Lions coach Dan Campbell wants to have a pet lion at practice: 'I might end up losing an arm'

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has a weird obsession with limbs being chewed off. Campbell once again mentioned the possibility of body parts being eaten when he admitted he would love to have a pet lion at practices this season.

Campbell revealed that tidbit while appearing on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. Campbell said he actually talked to team owner Sheila Ford Hamp about the idea.

"I'll tell you what I would really love to do, just in general. I've talked to Sheila about this. I don't think we're going to be able to do it, but I would love to literally just have a pet lion. Just a legit pet lion on a chain, a big-ass chain. And he just, he really is my pet.

"And we just walk around the building, we go out to practice, we're in 7-on-7, we're behind the kicker when he's kicking. We're just, there we are."

Campbell acknowledged the issues with having a pet lion at practice, saying he didn't think PETA would allow it to happen. He also realized the danger in the move, saying, "I might end up losing an arm." Campbell also admitted he would give up his arm — presumably to a pet lion — if it meant he would win the Super Bowl.

Dan Campbell wants his players to bite kneecaps

It's not the first time Campbell has fantasized about body parts being eaten. Campbell said he wanted his players to "bite a kneecap off" at his introductory press conference. Campbell's pet lion dream fits in with that mindset. He wants his team to play tough, and what's more gritty than having a real lion as a pet?

It's possible Campbell was joking here, but it's tough to know whether that's the case. Perhaps some of his thoughts were embellished, but he seems pretty serious throughout. And we're not sure why he would mention speaking with the team owner if he was just messing around.

Regardless of what Campbell wants, he won't be allowed to walk around Lions practice with a pet lion. But we can't rule out a team-building trip to the zoo where players from the Lions feed a lion some bear meat.

