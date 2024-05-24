Lions' Carlton Davis: I haven't been this excited since the 2020 Bucs won the Super Bowl

After six years with the Buccaneers, cornerback Carlton Davis was traded to the Lions this offseason. And after winning one Super Bowl in Tampa, Davis thinks he could win another in Detroit.

Davis said that when he looks around at the kind of team the Lions have, the only team he can compare it to is the 2020 Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl.

"I think it's a great group. Really excited about the personnel, the coaches, the environment. Haven't been this excited since 2020, when we went and won the Super Bowl. There's so much talent on this team. A really competitive environment. And so far it's been really good," Davis said.

Davis said he expects to have a very big role on the Lions' defense, shutting down opposing No. 1 receivers. If Davis can play at a high level, at a position where the Lions needed help, that could be the thing that puts them over the top from the NFC Championship Game last season to the Super Bowl this season.