Lions bring in Christian Mahogany to compete for backup guard spot

In the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Christian Mahogany out of Boston College.

He was originally thought of as a guy who could go on Day 2, but saw himself fall to the sixth round for reasons that Brad Holmes said he’d keep within the organization.

A violent guard that Holmes referred to as a “dirtbag”, Mahogany started for three full seasons at Boston College. At 322 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to compete against NFL talent. His college tape and play style both point to him being better at run blocking than pass protection, but there is still a lot to like about his game.

As far as the depth chart goes, it’s a certainty that Mahogany will be a reserve guard for the 2024 season behind starters Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler.

His primary competition will be veterans Kayode Awosika and Dan Skipper, second-year Colby Sorsdal, and fellow rookie Giovanni Manu. Awosika and Skipper both have starting experience in Detroit and are considered to be the top backups at either guard spot.

Mahogany may be a sixth-round pick, but his talent and physicality may help him overtake the veterans as the top reserve interior lineman. Regardless of where he sits on the depth chart, he will need some time to develop into a starting-caliber player.

