Linebacker retires just 8 days after signing with Jets

The Jets placed veteran linebacker B.J. Goodson on Reserve/Retired list Wednesday, the team announced. The move comes a little over a week after he joined Gang Green.

Goodson signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with New York on Sept. 14 after the Jets lost two linebackers with multi-week injuries. Goodson joined the Jets after stints with the Browns, Packers and Giants. He did suit up for New York in Week 2, but he only played seven special team snaps and zero on defense.

Now, after just one game with the Jets, Goodson is hanging up his pads.

