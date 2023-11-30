Lincoln Riley, USC need to grab QB Grayson McCall in the transfer portal

The biggest topic surrounding USC football right now (Thursday, November 30) is the defensive coordinator search, which could be nearing its conclusion. While that drama continues to unfold, however, another really big question hovers over USC: Should Lincoln Riley make a move in the transfer portal for a one-year rental at quarterback, or is the Miller Moss-Malachi Nelson combo good enough for 2024 in the Big Ten?

We should get more information and perspective on this question during and after USC’s bowl game, in which Moss and Nelson will get meaningful reps with Caleb Williams presumably sitting out and preparing for the NFL combine and draft. Yet, before the bowl game arrives, would anyone think that Miller Moss — whom observers generally agree is ahead of Malachi Nelson in overall progression and evolution — is fully ready to lead this offense?

We haven’t seen Moss play enough, to be honest. He could be good enough, but we need to see him thrive in Lincoln Riley’s offense first.

If we’re being brutally honest — which is what we try to be around here at Trojans Wire — Riley needs to spring for Grayson McCall, the grad transfer quarterback who will be in the portal when it opens on December 4.

Grayson McCall won 11 games at Coastal Carolina a few seasons ago. He and former Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell worked well together. McCall would give USC a proven quarterback not only for the 2024 season, but specifically for that huge 2024 opener against LSU, who will not have Jayden Daniels in Las Vegas.

If USC wants to win big in 2024, McCall gives the Trojans more upside than Miller Moss, at least as things currently stand. Lincoln Riley needs to make this move … or consider another elite portal quarterback if the options exist.

