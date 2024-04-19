Lincoln Riley directly identifies USC’s top need in spring transfer portal

The spring transfer portal is open for business, and everyone around USC knows the Trojans don’t have the full roster they need to compete for a Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Players have transferred out of the program, opening up roster spots with spring practice still going on. The USC football spring game is this coming Saturday, April 20. Lincoln Riley is preparing for that game, but in the meantime, he and his staff have to pounce on transfer portal opportunities.

Which position is paramount for Riley and the Trojans? Riley did not evade the question, and he didn’t try to hide his cards when he talked to 247Sports national college football reporter Brandon Marcello.

You can see and hear for yourself in the video below, but the long and short of it is that Riley is focused on defensive tackles. That position comes at a premium, and USC’s NIL shop needs to be robust enough to get the job done in tandem with defensive line coach Eric Henderson.

“God didn’t make many of those guys (defensive tackles)… I think that’s probably the most immediate need for us.”@uscfb head coach Lincoln Riley joined @bmarcello on 247Sports Live to discuss the Trojans' needs in the transfer portal. @ThePeristyle pic.twitter.com/qMGrXKC4Si — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 18, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire