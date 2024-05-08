‘Lights might not come back on’: A’s star closer cracks joke about Coliseum

(KRON) — A popular trend in Major League Baseball involves teams turning stadium lights off to create a dramatic entrance while the home team’s closer takes the mound. The San Francisco Giants recently unveiled their own fancy entrance for closer Camilo Doval.

Through just more than a month of the MLB season, the best closer in baseball has been Mason Miller of the Oakland A’s.

So, will the A’s get creative with the Oakland Coliseum lights anytime soon? Don’t expect it, the young flamethrower told Foul Territory.

“We talked about the lights. I don’t think that’s gonna happen. They said the lights might not come back on,” he said with a chuckle. He later said he was told that jokingly by someone in the A’s PR department.

However, there is something in the works. Miller said there is a plan to put some sort of decal around the inner façade of the stadium. He said the team also tried shutting off the scoreboard lights until he picked up the ball but scrapped the idea.

“That was just a little bit more like an awkward kind of silence until I got to the mound,” Miller said.

Miller burst onto the scene in 2024, striking out 29 of the first 54 batters he’s faced and allowing just two runs in 12 appearances. The A’s said on May 3 that Miller had thrown nine of the fastest 10 pitches of the MLB season. He topped out at 103.7 miles per hour.

