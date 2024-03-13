Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, Raiders center Hroniss Grasu get married with beach backdrop

Sabrina Ionescu tied the knot!

The New York Liberty star got married to Las Vegas Raiders center Hroniss Grasu on Sunday in Laguna Beach, California.

On Tuesday, Ionescu posted a picture of Grasu overlooking the sunset and the ocean to her Instagram stories with the caption, "My husband" and a white heart.

Several guests posted about the luxurious oceanside affair, including Vanessa Bryant and Ionescu's Oregon Ducks teammate and current Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally. Grasu played for the Ducks football team.

Bryant's late husband, Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, was a mentor to Ionescu, who last month faced off against Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in a three-point contest during NBA All-Star weekend.

"Congratulations to @sabrina_i and @h_grasu !!!" Vanessa said in the caption for an Instagram photo with herself and daughter Natalia posing with the two-time WNBA All-Star. Ionescu was wearing a white flowy dress with a sweetheart neckline, a slit up the leg and champagne-colored pointed shoes. "Such a beautiful couple. Wishing you both the very best, always!!! Xo"

Bryant shared another post that included selfies with the bride and an image from the photo booth that showed the wedding was on March 10, 2024.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C4ZhftHLxjA/

Sabally posted a gallery on Instagram with a photo of herself, Ducks teammate Taylor Chavez and Ionescu holding up an "O" with their hands to celebrate their school. There's also photos of a floral arrangement with white roses, the view of the ocean and a video of the bride and groom clapping on the dance floor.

"To an everlasting bond of love," Sabally said in the caption, "what an amazing wedding of two very special people, a weekend full of smiles and happy tears."

Grasu proposed to Ionescu in January of last year with a candlelit setup and a massive floral heart backdrop. She gave fans a behind the scenes glimpse of the moment on her TikTok, and revealed she initially thought she was preparing for a GQ photoshoot.

"I was completely shocked and caught off guard because he played it off so well and I literally had no idea," she said. "... I was just so happy."

The couple took a trip to Paris in January for the NBA international game where Ionescu had an event for her Nike signature sneaker. During the NFL season, Grasu wore one of Ionescu's jerseys before the Raiders' Week 6 matchup when the Liberty were in the WNBA Finals. She attended his Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They first made their relationship public in August of 2021 when Ionescu posted on Instagram for the lineman's 30th birthday, calling him, "my person."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sabrina Ionescu, Raiders center Hroniss Grasu get married