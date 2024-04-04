Liam Rosenior: Hull City 'disgusted' by racist abuse of head coach

Liam Rosenior was named Hull boss in November 2022 [Getty Images]

Hull City have condemned racist abuse directed towards head coach Liam Rosenior on social media and reported it to Humberside Police.

The abuse came after Rosenior was announced as a nominee for Championship manager of the season on Wednesday.

The club said they were "disgusted" and would work with relevant authorities to "identify those responsible".

"Hull City has zero tolerance of any form of discrimination," said the club in a statement.

"Our stance is clear: racism has no place in football or society."

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside on Thursday, Rosenior said action needed to be taken.

"For something that can be really positive for my kids to read about something I'm doing, for it to turn into that it leaves a bit of a bitter taste in my mouth," he said.

"That's why I'm not on it [social media] but I know it affects my kids, I know it affects my family, and something needs to be done about it because it affects my players as well."

He added: "People can talk about whether I'm a good manager or not a good manager or if my team's good or whether we're not good, that's football, that's normal, or whether I should be in the job or out of a job that's absolutely fine.

"But when people write things about the colour of my skin, to do with something that should be a positive thing, I have to make a statement and say that is unacceptable."

Rosenior's Tigers are 10th in the Championship, six points off the play-offs, after a run of six games without a win dented their push for a play-off spot.