LFA 110 video: Jaqueline Amorim KOs Megan Owen in 10 seconds

Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite on Friday’s LFA 110 card, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.

Amorim (4-0) came out of the gate on fire in the strawweight bout, which took place at Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla., and streamed on UFC Fight Pass. She loaded up against Owen (1-1) in the first exchange, and it paid off.

After Owen threw the first punch, Amorim scored a brilliant counter right hand that instantly dropped Owen. She followed up with a few ground shots to seal the deal, and the second fastest knockout in LFA history was in the books.

Check out the replay of the stoppage below (via Twitter):

Coming into the fight, the 26-year-old Amorim had earned all of her career victories by submission. She put the first knockout on her record against Owen, and it couldn’t have come in more spectacular fashion.

“It feels great,” Amorim said in her post-fight interview with Alan Jouban. “I always knew I had power, I was just waiting for the right moment to show I’m not just a grappler. I can throw hands, too.”

