Leverkusen to finally 'let it all out' and celebrate titles

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates with the trophy after winning the German DFB Cup final soccer match against 1. FC Kaiserslautern at the Olympiastadion. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen will finally be able to properly celebrate the Bundesliga and German Cup titles with their fans on Sunday.

The club were crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time ever in April, but players, coaches and officials had to hold back on celebrations because there was still a lot to play for in the season.

On Wednesday, Leverkusen lost to Atalanta in the Europa League final, but defeated Kaiserslautern 1-0 in the Cup final to complete a domestic double and finally celebrate "as they want to," sporting director Simon Rolfes said.

"They've pulled through this season like this, always focussed, always professionally. Now they can all let it all out. Everyone deserves to celebrate properly and not worry about the fact that we have another game three days later," he said.

The party started immediately after the match in the team's dressing room.

"We played some good music, drank some beer, some champagne. That was a good start but I'm excited for tomorrow when we take both trophies back to Leverkusen and we can celebrate with the whole city," goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky told reporters after the Cup final - and with a bottle of beer in his hand.

The club had a party in Berlin to celebrate with family, friends and other special guests before returning to Leverkusen on Sunday morning.

From the airport, the team will head to the Schloss Morsbroich museum to sign the golden book of the city of Leverkusen. From Schloss Morsbroich the team will travel in an open top parade to the BayArena stadium, where the grand finale to the season will take place.