Leverkusen director Rolfes: Team didn't get much sleep after title

Leverkusen's sports director Simon Rolfes reacts ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen at BayArena. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said he didn't get much sleep after the club claimed a historic maiden Bundesliga title on Sunday, but stressed he wasn't the last one to leave the party.

"I didn't sleep for too long," Rolfes told broadcasters ZDF in their Morgenmagazin morning show.

He admitted he couldn't tell how long the party lasted on Sunday evening "because the players kept it going."

Leverkusen were crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time in their history after they defeated Werder Bremen 5-0. According to Rolfes, however, the club hasn't planned an official party yet.

"We still have a few goals, the big party will take place after the German Cup final. Yesterday everything was very spontaneous, but these are usually the most beautiful celebrations," he said.

Leverkusen are favourites to win the Cup final against Kaiserslautern on May 25.

"This is something very special, and we will do everything to achieve it," Rolfes said.

A treble winning season is also still possible, as they took an important step towards the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-0 win in the first leg of their quarter-finals clash against West Ham.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in all of their 43 season matches and a record 29 in the Bundesliga in 2023-24.