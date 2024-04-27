Leverkusen again rescue unbeaten run with late win over Stuttgart

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen scored once again in stoppage-time to rescue a 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart and keep their unbeaten run alive in their first home game since claiming their maiden league title.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in all their 46 season matches and will aim to finish this term undefeated. They still have three games left in the Bundesliga, the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern on May 25 and at least two Europa League semi-finals matches against Roma.

Stuttgart found the breakthrough early in the second half with Chris Führich and increased their lead in the 57th thanks to Deniz Udav. Serhou Guirassy almost made a third, but it was Leverkusen to pull one back with Amine Adli in the 61st.

Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nübel made a superb double save to deny Adli and then Jonas Hofmann. Odilon Kossounou thought he had the equalizer, but the goal was disallowed because Edmond Tapsoba was offside when he provided the assist.

For the second week running, Leverkusen were within seconds of losing their first game this season, but in the seventh minute of stoppage-time, Florian Wirtz sent a free-kick into the box and it bounced to the feet of Robert Andrich, who put Leverkusen within three matches of an unprecedented unbeaten Bundesliga season.

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates Enzo Millot (L) and Jamie Leweling during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates Chris Fuehrich and Jamie Leweling during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso gestures on the touchline during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa