Leven on his emergency surgery, securing safety & Barron
Caretaker manager Peter Leven has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's Premiership game at Hibernian on Sunday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Having missed last weekend’s game after being admitted to hospital for an emergency operation, Leven says he's "on the mend". He wanted to push the operation back but was told by the medics "it needs to be done straight away".
With their Premiership status now secure Leven says: "Obviously I didn’t want to be that manager to take Aberdeen down."
He rejected the suggestion the pressure is now off, saying "there is always pressure at Aberdeen" and they want to win all three remaining matches.
Leven is expecting a difficult game against a Hibs side who have attacking options that can hurt any team.
On Connor Barron, who is out of contract in the Summer, Leven says the midfielder's future is for others to sort out, but described him as "a breath of fresh air".
Team news: "Everybody is fit and healthy".