[PA Media]

Unai Emery has reflected on his first 18 months in charge of Aston Villa and said he wants to at least maintain the level at which the club currently operates.

In his first full season in charge, the Spaniard has guided Villa to the last four of the Europa Conference League and to fourth place in the Premier League with five matches left to play.

Emery said: "When I arrived here, in my first press conference I had the same message I have now; play in Europe, try to be a contender for a trophy and be demanding to get a better level every day. The club is being very demanding and ambitious.

"This year, we are in the last month and playing in two competitions; in Europe and in the Premier League trying to fight for a top position in the table.

"This is the level I want to keep."

Villa's next Premier League opponents are Bournemouth, who visit Villa Park on Sunday (15:00 BST kick-off).

Emery said of the Cherries: "They are playing very well and they are very competitive. They demand a lot of the opponent if you want to beat them.

"I appreciate the coach, the players and how they are playing. They are pushing and pushing always."