What was Texans coach Bill O'Brien was so mad about? The Lions backed out of a trade

We’ve seen plenty of glimpses of draft rooms over the first two days of the draft. We’ve seen Kliff Kingsbury with the coolest house in the NFL, and Bill Belichick’s dog seemingly running the New England Patriots draft.

What we haven’t seen much is any NFL coach or general manager getting angry when the cameras cut to them. They’ve all been pretty cool. But Houston Texans coach and GM Bill O’Brien really wasn’t happy about whatever was going on in his draft room during the third round.

The ESPN-NFL Network broadcast cut to O’Brien when Houston was on the board for the 90th overall pick. O’Brien was on the phone. Then something went awry and O’Brien wasn’t happy.

O’Brien hung up his cell phone, then whoever he was talking to started to get an earful. O’Brien threw up his hands and started yelling and pointing. Because there was no sound, we didn’t know what happened Then we went to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in his easy chair to announce Houston had selected linebacker Jonathan Greenard.

Texans' coach Bill O'Brien sure seemed upset about something. pic.twitter.com/ZWdKqPcrFY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2020

The underrated part of O’Brien’s silent (to us) rant was his son sitting to his left. We’ve seen many coaches and general managers joined on screen by their kids for picks. They’ll hug or give high fives or do somethign fun. O’Brien’s son looked over during his dad’s meltdown but kept his same expression, probably knowing he was on camera. Then his dad walked out in a huff. O’Brien is an emotional guy has has had some outbursts with the media, going back to his time at Penn State.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle filled us in. O’Brien was angry the Detroit Lions backed out of a trade at the last moment.

Story continues

Texans had a deal with Detroit for the 90th pick but Lions backed out at last instant and Bill O’Brien was furious. You could tell by his reaction on TV. They selected OLB Jonathan Greenard with their pick. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 25, 2020

This probably isn’t the first time a team was mad at another for backing out of a deal. It’s just the first time we got to see it unfold in real time.

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was mad about something during the third round. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

More from Yahoo Sports: