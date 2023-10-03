‘Let’s go ahead and show what we’re really capable of.’ Ainias Smith, McKinnley Jackson, Dametrious Crownover, and Max Wright look ahead toward facing Alabama

As Texas A&M plays host to Alabama from Kyle Field, the end result of Saturday’s showdown could very well shape the race for the SEC crown.

Both of these programs are tied for first in the division, highlighting the different paths they’ve taken to remain undefeated in SEC play. The Crimson Tide continue to lean on their size and physicality in the trenches, while the Aggies have begun to flex their talent on the defensive line with a vaunted pass rush.

Both of those truths set up what should be a highly contested clash between two storied programs. Veteran leaders such as Ainias Smith, McKinnley Jackson, Dametrious Crownover, and Max Wright each spoke to the media on Monday, underscoring that reality.

While the Aggies are riding high off their win against Arkansas, there’s no time to celebrate with Alabama on deck. In order to pull off the significant upset, it’ll take discipline and execution in the lead-up to Saturday afternoon.

Below are the full press conferences for Ainias Smith, McKinnley Jackson, Dametrious Crownover, and Max Wright ahead of their Week 6 showdown with Alabama. Included are notable takeaways from their time at the podium.

Dametrious Crownover on his brother, Earnest, finding success

“It’s been great. Having a brother on the team is fantastic and to see him succeed is a great sight.”

“They are both leaders. They like to take over the huddle and make sure things go smoothly.”

Crownover knows that Miami loss lit a fire under the team

“That Miami game, it was a sickening feeling in your stomach because we lost one we shouldn’t have. It was a chip on our shoulder that helped us improve.”

McKinnley Jackson on the defense's recent performance

“I wouldn’t call it playing aggressive. I would call it playing defense.”

Jackson knows that high stakes are on the line against Alabama

“The next game is the best game. I could have said the same thing last week or three Mondays ago.”

Jackson knows the SEC is not for the faint of heart

“This is the toughest conference in college football. It’s a dogfight. You never know what can happen.”

Safe to say, Jackson is happy he's playing alongside Walter Nolen and Shemar Turner

“They may have surprised y’all, but they didn’t surprise me. I’m happy they are on my team… They are really special. They are great people and great ball players.”

Max Wright has no shortage of experience upsetting Alabama

“Definitely the walk-off field goal win. That has to be one of the best memories. Any time you play this team, it’s a battle. It’s a true SEC battle.”

Wright knows the Aggies are playing for more than bragging rights this week

“The SEC is always competitive, and it’s always a coin-flip in terms of who is going to take it, and there are always three or four games that decide which way the conference is going to go. This year, it’s a big game this weekend.”

Wright can see things are beginning to click for the Aggies

“I think we’re at a point where everything is starting to click in terms of execution-wise. We have guys that are stepping up and making plays on both sides of the ball… Guys are executing at a level that we’re really excited about.”

Ainias Smith got his revenge in a big win against Arkansas

“I think I did have a little more motivation going into this game. I was really just thankful for the opportunity to get back into that stadium after what had happened. I just wanted to go out and ball out.”

Smith knows what it takes to keep this level of success

“Let’s look back at the weeks that we did have success… It all starts together. Doing every little thing right. Make sure you are doing your best. Don’t press. Don’t make this bigger than what it is. It’s just another SEC game.”

Smith thanks God above all else for this added opportunity

“I always pray for the opportunity. God gave me another opportunity to showcase what I can do, and I was just grateful.”

Smith knows the trials and tribulations only made him stronger

“If I didn’t go through that, then I probably wouldn’t be where I am now. I’m thankful for it. I’m grateful. I’m going to keep going.”

For Smith, enough talking, it's time to prove it on the field

“A lot of the times in the past, we’ve had a lot of expectations, and we’ve ended up falling short. Let’s go ahead and show what we’re really capable of… Let’s do the talking on the field.”

