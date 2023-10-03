Advertisement

‘Let’s go ahead and show what we’re really capable of.’ Ainias Smith, McKinnley Jackson, Dametrious Crownover, and Max Wright look ahead toward facing Alabama

Pete Hernandez
·5 min read

As Texas A&M plays host to Alabama from Kyle Field, the end result of Saturday’s showdown could very well shape the race for the SEC crown.

Both of these programs are tied for first in the division, highlighting the different paths they’ve taken to remain undefeated in SEC play. The Crimson Tide continue to lean on their size and physicality in the trenches, while the Aggies have begun to flex their talent on the defensive line with a vaunted pass rush.

Both of those truths set up what should be a highly contested clash between two storied programs. Veteran leaders such as Ainias Smith, McKinnley Jackson, Dametrious Crownover, and Max Wright each spoke to the media on Monday, underscoring that reality.

While the Aggies are riding high off their win against Arkansas, there’s no time to celebrate with Alabama on deck. In order to pull off the significant upset, it’ll take discipline and execution in the lead-up to Saturday afternoon.

Below are the full press conferences for Ainias Smith, McKinnley Jackson, Dametrious Crownover, and Max Wright ahead of their Week 6 showdown with Alabama. Included are notable takeaways from their time at the podium.

Dametrious Crownover on his brother, Earnest, finding success

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) greets teammate running back Earnest Crownover (24) prior to the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s been great. Having a brother on the team is fantastic and to see him succeed is a great sight.”

Crownover on both Conner Weigman and Max Johnson

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks to throw the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“They are both leaders. They like to take over the huddle and make sure things go smoothly.”

Crownover knows that Miami loss lit a fire under the team

Sep 9, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Josh DeBerry (28) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

“That Miami game, it was a sickening feeling in your stomach because we lost one we shouldn’t have. It was a chip on our shoulder that helped us improve.”

McKinnley Jackson on the defense's recent performance

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive lineman Shemar Turner #5 and defensive back Dalton Brooks #25 of the Texas A&M Aggies gesture after stopping a run by running back Raheim Sanders #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks in the fourth quarter of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

“I wouldn’t call it playing aggressive. I would call it playing defense.”

Jackson knows that high stakes are on the line against Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Chris Russell Jr. (24) rushes past the Arkansas Razorbacks offensive line during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“The next game is the best game. I could have said the same thing last week or three Mondays ago.”

Jackson knows the SEC is not for the faint of heart

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs with the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“This is the toughest conference in college football. It’s a dogfight. You never know what can happen.”

Safe to say, Jackson is happy he's playing alongside Walter Nolen and Shemar Turner

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jacoby Mathews (2), defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10) and defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) react to a tackle for a loss during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“They may have surprised y’all, but they didn’t surprise me. I’m happy they are on my team… They are really special. They are great people and great ball players.”

Max Wright has no shortage of experience upsetting Alabama

Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Max Wright (42) makes a reception as Louisiana Monroe Warhawks linebacker Travor Randle (4) defends during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“Definitely the walk-off field goal win. That has to be one of the best memories. Any time you play this team, it’s a battle. It’s a true SEC battle.”

Wright knows the Aggies are playing for more than bragging rights this week

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Max Wright (42) runs after a catch against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half at Kyle Field. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“The SEC is always competitive, and it’s always a coin-flip in terms of who is going to take it, and there are always three or four games that decide which way the conference is going to go. This year, it’s a big game this weekend.”

Wright can see things are beginning to click for the Aggies

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) and offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (75) celebrate with the Southwest Classic trophy after the Aggies victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“I think we’re at a point where everything is starting to click in terms of execution-wise. We have guys that are stepping up and making plays on both sides of the ball… Guys are executing at a level that we’re really excited about.”

Ainias Smith got his revenge in a big win against Arkansas

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) returns a punt for a touchdown Arkansas Razorbacks punter Devin Bale (37) cannot make the tackle during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“I think I did have a little more motivation going into this game. I was really just thankful for the opportunity to get back into that stadium after what had happened. I just wanted to go out and ball out.”

Smith knows what it takes to keep this level of success

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) and wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) celebrate after Stewart catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Let’s look back at the weeks that we did have success… It all starts together. Doing every little thing right. Make sure you are doing your best. Don’t press. Don’t make this bigger than what it is. It’s just another SEC game.”

Smith thanks God above all else for this added opportunity

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“I always pray for the opportunity. God gave me another opportunity to showcase what I can do, and I was just grateful.”

Smith knows the trials and tribulations only made him stronger

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas; Auburn Tigers cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) tackles Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“If I didn’t go through that, then I probably wouldn’t be where I am now. I’m thankful for it. I’m grateful. I’m going to keep going.”

For Smith, enough talking, it's time to prove it on the field

Sep 9, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs with the ball ahead of Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (5) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

“A lot of the times in the past, we’ve had a lot of expectations, and we’ve ended up falling short. Let’s go ahead and show what we’re really capable of… Let’s do the talking on the field.”

