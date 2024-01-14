Leslie Frazier latest to interview for Chargers' head coach; another GM interview too

The Chargers continued their search for a head coach Sunday by interviewing Leslie Frazier.

With 17 years of NFL experience, Frazier was head coach for Minnesota for three-plus seasons beginning in 2010, compiling a record of 21-32-1.

He was out of the league this year after spending six seasons with Buffalo as defensive coordinator.

Frazier, 64, also has served as defensive coordinator for Cincinnati, Minnesota and Tampa Bay.

Also Sunday, the Chargers interviewed Chicago’s Ian Cunningham for their general manager job. Cunningham is the Bears assistant general manager. Before that, he worked for Philadelphia.

Frazier is the seventh candidate to interview with the Chargers, joining Giff Smith (Chargers interim head coach), Kellen Moore (Chargers offensive coordinator), Patrick Graham (Las Vegas defensive coordinator), Todd Monken (Baltimore offensive coordinator), Steve Wilks (San Francisco defensive coordinator) and Mike Macdonald (Ravens defensive coordinator).

The Chargers also are expected to meet with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh this week. Having just led the Wolverines to the national title, Harbaugh is the biggest name to date directly linked to the Chargers.

They also have requested interviews with five other coaches currently employed by NFL teams, including Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

