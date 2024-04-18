Leonard Williams says the Seahawks are ‘locked in on a different level’

Yesterday several Seahawks players spoke with the media at the VMAC as the offseason program continues.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams was one. He says there’s a sense of urgency right now and everyone is locked in on a different level under the direction of first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

Leonard Williams on starting off the offseason program under new head coach Mike Macdonald: “You can just tell there’s a sense of urgency right now in a way that’s bringing everyone closer together… You can just tell everyone’s locked in on a different level.” pic.twitter.com/xMBOhW1ezx — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) April 17, 2024

Given his experience we may see Williams in a leadership role this coming season. In the absence of Bobby Wagner he is arguably the most-logical candidate to become the team’s new defensive captain.

At the very least we know Williams can lead by example. While he’s only made one Pro Bowl team in his career he has been performing at a high level for 10 seasons now. After the trade from the Giants Williams was Seattle’s best and most conistent defender down the stretch last year. He finished with four sacks, 11 quarterback hits and nine tackles for a loss in just 10 games with the Seahawks.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire