Northampton show character in defeat to scare Leinster in thrilling Champions Cup semi-final

James Lowe's hat-trick proved to be the difference in a closer-than-expected contest in Dublin - Getty Images/David Rogers

Leinster 20 Northampton Saints 17

For all the colourful entertainment provided by the Premiership this season after the trauma of losing three clubs last campaign, Northampton Saints showed there is a steely resolve behind the fanfare.

Having played the most consistent and all-court rugby in the league so far this season, Phil Dowson’s side were overwhelmed by Leinster for over an hour but still found the wherewithal to launch a thrilling comeback to threaten, against all the odds, what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Champions Cup in front of a capacity crowd of 82,300 at Croke Park.

As it was, Leinster held on to secure a place in their third successive final, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the question remains as to whether the Irish province can finally deliver what would be a fifth European title after successive defeats in the final, having been guilty of sitting on their lead here.

The decision to rest their frontline squad for three weeks by sending a second-string side to South Africa for their last two URC matches paid dividends as Leo Cullen’s side looked sharp and hungry. Ireland wing James Lowe scored a hat-trick to establish a 20-3 lead, only for two late tries by George Hendy and Tom Seabrook to give the Leinster crowd a late scare.

Northampton's late rally gave Leinster a scare, but the hosts held on to win by three points - Getty Images/Sam Barnes

Much of the damage was done in the first half, as Leinster exerted almost total dominance by shooting out of the blocks to erase any concerns that they might struggle in the pressure of the occasion following last season’s defeat in the final by La Rochelle in Dublin.

Saints’ defence was markedly improved from their defeat by Harlequins last Saturday at Twickenham, but it could do nothing to change the momentum of the game, with Leinster able to dominate the breakdown, and aside from conceding a couple of scrum penalties, win the majority of the collisions.

Northampton’s season so far has been notable for their clarity and precision but in the teeth of unrelenting blue pressure, the handling errors and penalty count quickly mounted up.

The tone was set from an early line-out, when Northampton scrum-half Lee Dickson knocked on a tap-down and Leinster sprung into life with Robbie Henshaw throwing a long pass to Lowe, who kicked deep down the tram lines.

Northampton initially held firm, but the pressure quickly told. Gibson-Park, underscoring his reputation as the form scrum-half in world rugby, chipped into the backfield and when George Hendy knocked on, Leinster won a penalty from the ensuing scrum.

But instead of going for the posts, Gibson-Park tapped and floated a long pass to Lowe that allowed the Ireland wing to cut through between tackles of Dickson and James Ramm to score the opening try.

Saints were rocked, but looked to their big ball carriers such as Courtney Lawes for answer. Their problem was that without field position, they had to attack from too deep, and when Ross Bryne intercepted a pass by Fin Smith, Leinster counter-attacked again and forced another penalty concession.

Once again the ball was kicked to the corner, Ryan Baird took the line-out and, after a commanding maul, Caelan Doris broke off to the line and although Lawes was able to bring him down, the ball popped out and Gibson-Park managed to flick it on to Lowe who was able to touch down unopposed for his second try.

He goes in AGAIN 👏



James Lowe scores his second try in the opening 15 minutes!



📺 @tntsports @discoveryplusUK #LEIvNOR | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/UsfZVU0o65 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 4, 2024

When Ross Byrne landed a penalty after a scrum went down in front of the posts, it already felt like the game was beyond Northampton’s grasp, as Lowe backed up his finishing prowess with an imperious backfield play.

It was critical that Northampton scored next and before half-time to at least give the English side some hope, but a golden chance to score a try was squandered as Ramm could not hold the pass from George Furbank after a midfield break by Tommy Freeman. Smith was at least able to land a penalty while Leinster squandered a chance as Josh van der Flier to knocked on as he drove the line, but it seemed to matter little as Lowe crossed for this third try at the start of the second half.

The depth of Ireland’s back row talent is such that Ryan Baird often doesn’t get a start. Yet here he was making the kind of break a back-three player would be proud of, galloping into the Saints 22, splitting the defence wide open. There are few better teams at finishing such opportunities, and so it was then after a sumptuous off-load by Tadhg Furlong, Ciaran Frawley was able to put Lowe over in the left-hand corner.

There looked to be no way back for the Saints, despite putting together their most penetrating phases of the match, Leinster seemed to have enough to repel the danger with a series of turnovers in their 22.

And yet, having been largely outplayed for almost an hour, a late rally suddenly brought the game back to life. George Hendy for a moment pretended he was back at Franklin’s Gardens when a pass by Alex Moon over the Leinster blitz defence allowed him to chip the ball over Lowe and regather to score a try that brought this side to within 10 points.

Is there a chance? 👀@SaintsRugby get themselves back in the game with their first try!#LEIvNOR | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/EUkzPFoHNy — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 4, 2024

Ross Byrne missed a penalty and Saints continued to press, restoring some pride to their performance by their resilience for staying in the fight. Leinster were guilty of playing as if the game was already won and when another period of pressure resulted in a try by Tom Seabrook from Fraser Dingwall’s floated pass, Furbank’s conversion brought the Saints to within three points, but Leinster held on.

THE DRAMA 🤯@SaintsRugby strike late to put them within three with less than five to play. Strap yourselves in!#LEIvNOR | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/LekAeM4IVJ — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 4, 2024

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Lowe try, 7-0 R Byrne con, 12-0 Lowe try, 15-0 R Byrne pen, 15-3 Smith pen, 20-3 Lowe try, 20-8 Hendy try, 20-10 Smith con, 20-15 Seabrook try, 20-17 Smith con

Leinster: C Frawley; J Larmour (J O’Brien 73), R Henshaw, J Osborne, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter (C Healy 69), D Sheehan (R Kelleher 53), T Furlong (M Alaalatoa 61), R Molony (J Jenkins 53), J McCarthy, R Baird, J van der Flier (J Conan 53), C Doris Not used: L McGrath, H Byrne,

Northampton: G Furbank; J Ramm, T Freeman, F Dingwall, G Hendy (T Seabrook 65); F Smith, A Mitchell ( T James 69); A Waller (E Iyogun 58), C Langdon (J Matavesi 58), T Davison (E Millar-Mills 58), A Moon (T Mayanavanua 69), A Coles, C Lawes, S Graham (A Scott-Young 65), J Augustus Not used: T Litchfield,

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FRA)

Attendance: 82,300

Hosts survive late scare – as it happened

08:10 PM BST

That’s all from the blog

Report from Gavin Mairs at Croke Park up shortly. See you tomorrow for Toulouse against Harlequins.

08:07 PM BST

Phil Dowson’s thoughts

Incredibly proud of the effort those players put in, particularly defence in the first half. I thought our collision, physicality and effort was through the roof. Potentially not accurate enough in what we were trying to do going forward, and some frustration that we’ve run really close having made lots of mistakes. Fair play Leinster are a very good side and put us under pressure, set-piece they shut us down, we couldn’t get any fast ball from the breakdown in terms of getting into our game. That led to us forcing things and making turnovers which they fed off and gave them field position and pressure. Really, our defence kept us in it in that first half. Second half we were way better, more in control and clearly that’s reflected on the scoreboard. We’ve said all year that character is something you can’t coach, can’t recruit, it’s built from within. I’m incredibly proud of the group as a whole, including the non-playing group who have worked so hard this week. We’re in a good place, we’re just frustrated that we didn’t quite have enough composure and poise in the first half to create more pressure. It creates that belief because Leinster are such a good side and we have pushed them clearly very close. I think the experience of big games and venues like this is very positive for us. How many sides can say they went to the semi-finals and don’t quite do it first time? It was a bitter experience for me as a player. We have to learn those lessons. It’s a trite thing to say that we’ll take lots of things from it but we will, in terms of how we carried ourselves and our character first and foremost, and that will stand us in good stead.

08:00 PM BST

Leo Cullen speaks

It can be challenging, can’t it? We’re 20-3 up early in the second half, have some other opportunities, you can get a little bit into defensive mode. Credit to Northampton, they’re such a dangerous attacking side, have great intent, the speed that they have in their team you have to be constantly on alert. They pushed us right to the wire and came up with a couple of really good scores. I thought it was a great shift there, when we had to find that extra gear it was there which is pleasing, coming up with that turnover to then kill that last few seconds. We would have like to have been a further infront with a few minutes to go but you have to give Northampton credit. Both sets of players put on a great show. It’s amazing really, to see the response from the fans after the tickets went on sale. It was edge-of-the-seat stuff at the end, a great contest.

07:44 PM BST

The final ruck

Should it have been a Saints penalty? Looked a decent counter-ruck there.

07:34 PM BST

James Lowe’s thoughts

We were able to build a score there but we know Northampton are an amazing attacking side. We gave them too much opportunity, you know. I don’t think we kicked well - personally, anyway, let their boys run riot. Credit to them, they pushed us until the end. We were pretty fortunate. Jack Conan always comes up with something quite special, we’re lucky to have him on the bench. We’ll kick on, we’ve got a final at Tottenham.

Something almost horrific happened. It’s such a special place Croke Park, the history that comes along with it is second to none, there’s not another stadium like this in the world. To be given the opportunity and privilege to play a club match here... we put in a performance we were happy with but we have things we need to tidy up if we want to go the whole way.

And on Jamison Gibson-Park, Lowe rates him as probably the best No 9 in the world along with Antoine Dupont, and that he can’t wait to go for a pint. Hard to argue with either of those.

07:27 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Leinster 20-17 Northampton

Leinster win the lineout and get the maul going, chewing the clock. Northampton giving it everything but cannot force a turnover, the ball flies into touch and that’s it. Wouldn’t mind seeing that last maul and breakdown again...

A valiant, bold effort late on from Northampton, but too late in the end. Leinster, who were in total control for so much of it, end up just about holding on. It’s a third straight Champions Cup final for Leinster.

Gibson-Park is player of the match but Doris pushed him close.

07:24 PM BST

79 mins - Leinster 20-17 Northampton

Matavesi breaking free, onto Augustus. This would be completely astonishing.

Just outside Leinster’s 22, now a minute left. Penalty Leinster! Northampton’s attack slowed down, bodies everywhere, and Doris is right over the ball for the turnover. Forty seconds left, they’ll kick to touch.

07:23 PM BST

77 mins - Leinster 20-17 Northampton

Leinster nerves are peaking but they’re on the attack in Northampton’s half and the crowd are up now. Lawes threatening to poach every breakdown and being warned off it. Battling the clock as well as the scoreboard now.

Leinster hit 15 phases with this attack, Gibson-Park managing this well. Lawes finally gets one and Northampton counter!

07:19 PM BST

TRY SEABROOK! Leinster 20-17 Northampton

Great drive from Northampton to get the penalty! Cross-field kick is won by Frawley ahead of Ramm so we’re back for the penalty. Ball goes loose, Saints have numbers wide, Seabrook in the corner! Northampton right back in it!

Smith converts well from out wide - a three-point game. Northampton looked dead, now Leinster are wobbling. Again.

07:17 PM BST

73 mins - Leinster 20-10 Northampton

Penalty for Northampton after Leinster infringe at the lineout. Kicked towards the Leinster 22.

Healy is off the bench and becomes the Champions Cup appearance record holder.

And Leinster poach that lineout getting ahead of Lawes! That’s a killer as Leinster clear. Still a threat though from Northampton as Freeman chips and chases, Gibson-Park making up huge ground and doing just enough to ground it before Freeman gets there - but it’s a five-metre scrum for Northampton...

07:13 PM BST

71 mins - Leinster 20-10 Northampton

Northampton just about contain a high kick by Byrne as both teams kick for territory. Time obviously becoming an issue for Northampton here. Byrne finds touch near halfway but Saints won the kicking battle.

07:12 PM BST

68 mins - Leinster 20-10 Northampton

Northampton back on the ball but in the wrong part of the field. They look a bit leggy, Mitchell with too much distance on those box-kicks. Leinster knock on as Northampton bring on some fresh legs before a scrum in their own half.

07:09 PM BST

66 mins - Leinster 20-10 Northampton

Andy Farrell, along with Steve Borthwick and Felix Jones, all picked out in the crowd, watching on eagerly.

Gibson-Park box kicks, it’s slapped back but Northampton come up with the ball. Kicks for territory before Leinster strip Northampton and launch an attack... nope, Saints have it again. What a wild few minutes, Larmour has just hammered someone in the tackle. Mitchell goes with a box-kick but it’s a touch long.

That try by Hendy:

Is there a chance? 👀@SaintsRugby get themselves back in the game with their first try!#LEIvNOR | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/EUkzPFoHNy — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 4, 2024

07:05 PM BST

63 mins - Leinster 20-10 Northampton

Leinster pinged at the breakdown, as Northampton find touch about 30 metres out. All getting very interesting now, isn’t it.

Saints quick off the lineout, they look lively. But Furbank knocks on and then Leinster earn a breakdown penalty and can clear.

07:03 PM BST

61 mins - Leinster 20-10 Northampton

Leinster have wobbled before, in last year’s final don’t forget, but this would be some collapse. Gibson-Park baits a penalty out of Coles for playing the scrum-half and Byrne can go for three points to settle things down.

And Byrne... misses. Hmm.

07:00 PM BST

TRY HENDY! Leinster 20-10 Northampton

Out of nothing! Great pass by Moon to get the ball out wide. Hendy’s chip is questionable but he gets a lucky bounce, Leinster can’t regather and the young wing dives over in the corner. Brilliant conversion from Smith.

06:59 PM BST

59 mins - Leinster 20-3 Northampton

What a time for Leinster to come up with a scrum penalty. An absolute hammerblow for Northampton. Leinster clear.

06:57 PM BST

57 mins - Leinster 20-3 Northampton

Better kick-chase from Northampton with Ramm pressuring Lowe, Augustus getting the ball back and kicking ahead to earn Northampton a lineout deep in the corner.

Jenkins rises for a lineout steal, but Northampton do well to hold Baird up and win a scrum right under Leinster’s posts.

06:55 PM BST

55 mins - Leinster 20-3 Northampton

Feels a the moment like a question of when Leinster land the knockout blow. Good offloading again by Frawley goes into touch with a tackle by Furbank.

06:52 PM BST

52 mins - Leinster 20-3 Northampton

This is better. From a lineout in Leinster’s half Northampton start to fire... before a cracking turnover penalty by Leinster, their seventh of the match. Van der Flier with the tackle, Porter with the counter-ruck, penalty Leinster who then find touch.

06:51 PM BST

50 mins - Leinster 20-3 Northampton

Free-kick this time for Leinster and Osborne finds touch. A rare uncapped player for Leinster.

Saints back on the ball, Hendy contained out wide. Smith sends up a bomb but Lowe takes that easily. Just very few answers for Northampton at the moment.

06:48 PM BST

48 mins - Leinster 20-3 Northampton

Better initially from Northampton, winning a scrum penalty and kicking to touch in the 22. But Leinster swarm Langdon and force a turnover and the chance is gone.

06:44 PM BST

TRY LOWE! Leinster 20-3 Northampton

And Lowe has his hat-trick! He’s the first player to score three in a Champions Cup semi-final. Incredible offload by Furlong in the build-up, Leinster keeping the ball alive before Frawley gives Lowe the space he needs to go over. Byrne can’t convert.

06:42 PM BST

42 mins - Leinster 15-3 Northampton

Steady start with Northampton finding touch from a box-kick. Leinster back in attack, Furlong takes a big hit before Byrne’s kick is taken well by Furlong.

Feels like Leinster have totally bossed territory, and they’ve had 57 per cent of it along with 63 per cent possession.

Leinster going through phases still and Baird cuts through, the quick, big forward into the 22. Crowd up now as Leinster attack towards the Hill, Larmour offloading to Henshaw who somehow stays away from the touchline. Northampton on the ropes...

06:40 PM BST

Time for the second half

The fact that we’re talking about Leinster’s 2011 turnaround and Liverpool in Istanbul tells you how much Northampton have to do here.

06:30 PM BST

Lowe’s second try

He goes in AGAIN 👏



James Lowe scores his second try in the opening 15 minutes!



📺 @tntsports @discoveryplusUK #LEIvNOR | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/UsfZVU0o65 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 4, 2024

06:25 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Leinster 15-3 Northampton

Van der Flier gets the ball back after the restart and maybe Leinster will land the final blow in this half. Inside Northampton’s 22, Larmour cutting infield. Drop goal maybe? No, Leinster want more. Forwards carry up the mdidle, offload out the back but Northampton handle that well. Numbers drift to the left but no breakthrough yet. Molony, Bath-bound next season, with tons of hard carries. Five metres out and Van der Flier knocks on in the tackle!

Dogged stuff at the end by Northampton and that’s the interval. Leinster in control, Northampton clinging on for dear life.

06:22 PM BST

PEN SMITH! Leinster 15-3 Northampton

It’s something. Northampton need a lot more but they finally have some points.

06:22 PM BST

38 mins - Leinster 15-0 Northampton

Time off here as the officials review a clearout by Ramm on Molony. Seems like play on - it is. Northampton with a lineout inside Leinster’s half, time ticking down. Penalty advantage coming and Saints cut through, but Furbank’s pass is behind Ramm and it’s lost forward, the wing overran. Back for the penalty and Smith will take three points.

06:18 PM BST

37 mins - Leinster 15-0 Northampton

Just when Northampton had a couple of things go there way, with a scrum penalty against Porter setting them up, Leinster’s defence comes good and Lowe clears. Northampton back on the ball in Leinster’s half, but a bit of a nothing kick through by Smith and after avoiding touch, Leinster clear.

06:15 PM BST

35 mins - Leinster 15-0 Northampton

Northampton with some possession but still in the wrong areas. They’ve barely won a kick back in Leinster’s half as Lowe somehow avoids the touchline after a Mitchell box-kick. Lowe knocks on chasing a kick - Northampton have to score here even if it’s three points.

06:14 PM BST

32 mins - Leinster 15-0 Northampton

Another scrum penalty, Furlong again. Leinster back on the charge off the resulting lineout with waves of big carries before Lawes comes up with a brilliant turnover penalty on Henshaw to give Northampton some breathing room.

06:11 PM BST

PEN BYRNE! Leinster 15-0 Northampton

A chip shot from 15 or so metres out to take Leinster beyond two scores. And then the kickoff from Smith goes out on the full... oh dear.

06:09 PM BST

28 mins - Leinster 12-0 Northampton

Better defence from Northampton, Augustus affecting Gibson-Park’s pass to force a knock-on. Northampton with a scrum in their 22 and... a Leinster scrum penalty, Porter getting on top of Davison who collapses. Byrne going for the posts.

06:07 PM BST

26 mins - Leinster 12-0 Northampton

Leinster’s rush defence affecting Northampton’s passing, with Sheehan nearly intercepting a pass before Hendy knocks on. Northampton get the ball back but after more phases are turned over by Van der Flier. Just no foothold for Northampton at the moment.

06:04 PM BST

24 mins - Leinster 12-0 Northampton

Sheehan looping round off the lineout before Augustus puts in a big hit on Lowe. Leinster working through the phases, lots of tight carries, waiting for the space to open. But Northampton get the turnover - that feels big. Cleared long and then Frawley kicks to touch.

06:03 PM BST

22 mins - Leinster 12-0 Northampton

Odd as this sounds, it could be a lot worse for Northampton. Still within two scores. Leinster have had 35 carries to Northampton’s nine so far.

Leinster lineout on halfway, Doris well handled. Nice inside ball to McCarthy before Northampton are pinged for offside. Byrne not eyeing up the posts from 40 metres out, wants the corner.

05:59 PM BST

19 mins - Leinster 12-0 Northampton

Northampton need to settle and play for territory. Mitchell’s box-kick drops just outside Leinster’s 22. Van der Flier somehow comes away with the ball from a scrappy ruck before both sides exchange kicks. Another Mitchell box but not much chase. Furbank returning Frawley’s kick gets the ball to Ramm but it’s another knock-on. Too many errors from Northampton.

05:57 PM BST

TRY LOWE! Leinster 12-0 Northampton

No check on that tackle, by the way.

Leinster with a smart lineout, throwing to a pod at the before Doris breaks off. He’s stopped short of the line but cleverly rather than being held up manages to flick it back, with Gibson-Park putting Lowe over. Northampton stunned by two quick punches and with an early mountain to climb. Byrne hits the post.

05:54 PM BST

15 mins - Leinster 7-0 Northampton

Quality kickoff return by Doris out of his 22 before Gibson-Park box kicks. Furbank takes it - was there contact? - before Lawes carries hard. Saints still a touch loose... very loose as Byrne intercepts Smith’s pass! Leinster into the 22 and hungry, good offloads. Ramm with a high tackle on Frawley before a kick to the corner for Lowe rolls dead. That tackle will be checked and Leinster have a penalty coming. They go to the corner.

05:51 PM BST

TRY LOWE! Leinster 7-0 Northampton

Solid scrum. Lowe feeds Henshaw, then McCarthy hammers up on a carry. Five metres out, advantage being played. Furlong has the ball turned over so we’re back to the penalty for offside... Gibson-Park goes quick and flings a ball wide for Lowe to cut in and score through Hendy’s tackle! Leinster strike first. Byrne converts.

05:49 PM BST

9 mins - Leinster 0-0 Northampton

Good combo from the Leinster centres as Osborne nearly puts Henshaw clear. Furlong hit hard by Coles but Leinster in possession, 40 metres out. Chip over the top from Gibson-Park is fielded a bit messily by Northampton - in fact Hendy knocks on. Great platform here for Leinster about 10 metres out, with the scrum over on the left.

05:47 PM BST

7 mins - Leinster 0-0 Northampton

Another good Northampton scrum but Dingwall’s pass to Freeman goes forward. It’s a cagey start at Croke Park.

05:46 PM BST

5 mins - Leinster 0-0 Northampton

Lineout won by Lawes. Ball ripped out of Langdon’s hands in a tackle so Leinster have the scrum. Both front rows look to be down but we play on, Leinster going left all the way to Lowe who cuts in. Big hit by Langdon on Molony and then Sheehan drops a ball and it goes forward. Northampton’s defence holds.

05:44 PM BST

3 mins - Leinster 0-0 Northampton

Lineout won by Northampton who eventually clear after Smith survives a big tackle. Knocked on by Leinster though so we’ll have the first scrum for Northampton near halfway.

Wheels to the right and Northampton get the penalty! That’s a boost. Smith finds touch in Leinster’s 22. Sheehan popped up in the middle.

05:41 PM BST

2 mins - Leinster 0-0 Northampton

Byrne finds touch on Leinster’s 10-metre line. Northampton showing their hand by going quick but it’s knocked on. Moved wide by Leinster, Lowe grubbers ahead down the touchline really well to pin Northampton in the corner.

05:40 PM BST

Kickoff!

Mathieu Raynal from France on the whistle, the referee who is retiring at the end of the season. Fin Smith will start. We’re away!

05:30 PM BST

Northampton’s last win over Leinster came in...

2013! An 18-9 win at the Aviva Stadium that day for Northampton, built on power upfront from Dylan Hartley and Samu Manoa.

George North scoring for Northampton against Leinster in 2013

05:23 PM BST

Kickoff delayed by 10 minutes

Delayed due to supporters still filing into Croke Park. There’s a lot of them to get through the gates - 82,300 to be exact.

05:22 PM BST

Not long to go

Even with a few top names missing - Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan - Leinster’s side is packed full of quality. Combine that with a hunger to make up for missing out on the trophy last year - it’s six years now since their last European title - and they have the edge.

But if any teams can pull off a shock, it’s free-scoring Northampton.

05:13 PM BST

That Croke Park history lesson

Charles Richardson here with the news from earlier in the week about Northampton’s crash course on Croke Park’s history, with words from Phil Dowson.

It’s not taught in English schools, which I find extraordinary. Appreciating and understanding that from the Irish point of view as a venue is important for young English people, not just rugby players.

04:59 PM BST

These two have history

How has it been almost 13 years since that epic final in Cardiff? Charles Richardson spoke to some of the players from both sides looking back on the famous 2011 Heineken Cup final between Leinster and Northampton.

Guys were trying to rally the troops after Northampton’s third try but there was a bit of shock, thinking: ‘Has this gone beyond us already?’ We did need half-time – that came at a perfect moment. It was the worst group to give 10 minutes respite to when you had the foot on the throat.

04:58 PM BST

Gavin Mairs with the view from Croke Park

A little overcast in Dublin

04:52 PM BST

The Challenge Cup final is confirmed

Gloucester have just defeated Benetton 40-23 at Kingsholm and will face the Sharks in the Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, May 24th. Not a season to remember in the Premiership for the Cherry and Whites but they’re through to their second final of the season, having defeated Leicester to win the Premiership Rugby Cup back in March.

FLYING FREDDIE ✈️



Freddie Clarke runs in a sensational intercept to extend @gloucesterrugby's lead!#GLOvBEN | #ChallengeCupRugby pic.twitter.com/F7htbvOSue — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 4, 2024

04:48 PM BST

Tactical view

Both Northampton and Harlequins can threaten in attack, no question. But defence will ultimately determine who reaches the Champions Cup final, writes Charlie Morgan.

Carrick Blake, an analyst for Cambridge RFC, developed a ‘passes per defensive action’ metric and has seen Leinster surge up that ranking among teams in the Top 14, the Premiership and the United Rugby Championship. Essentially, they are stifling attacks and causing them to complete fewer passes thanks to line-speed, blitzing wings and breakdown spoiling.

04:29 PM BST

Northampton’s frugal success

It’s a model which has worked well for them this season. But ahead of Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam moving on, the time is now for Northampton to strike and win a trophy. Here’s Dan Schofield speaking to their chief executive, Mark Darbon.

We are not the highest spenders in the league but we have found a way to make our model work. As exciting as it is to see Jordie Barrett, we are really excited to see guys like Sam Graham and Tom James, who have plied their trade in the Championship, and have made the step up fantastically first to the Premiership and then to Europe. That’s really motivating for us given the model that we are deploying.

04:24 PM BST

A big weekend for the Smiths

Fin for Northampton, facing Leinster in Dublin, and Marcus for Harlequins travelling to Toulouse this weekend in the semi-finals. It’s a nice mini audition for England head coach Steve Borthwick, writes Gavin Mairs.

When Warren Gatland picked his Lions squads for the last three tours, he used the big European showdowns and Six Nations title deciders both for data and gut feel about the character and mental strength of players to deliver when it mattered most. Borthwick is understood to apply a similar threshold. The top end of European rugby is as close as a player can get to Test-match standards when playing for a club but it becomes more complex when assessing players in key positions such as the two Smiths. Many players have the skill-set to deliver red-letter displays in lower-key games during the course of the season with little on the line.

04:11 PM BST

The Leinster juggernaut

With their eyes on a fifth Champions Cup title in 15 years, Gavin Mairs, who is at Croke Park today, looks at Leinster’s rise to the top of the club game.

Donnybrook, with its capacity of 7,000, may have been Leinster’s spiritual home in upmarket Dublin 4 at the time, but in the depths of winter the pitch was a bog and it was a toss-up as to which was worse: the players’ gym at nearby Old Belvedere Rugby Club or their changing rooms.

04:00 PM BST

Welcome along

Greetings everyone, what an event today at Croke Park over in Dublin, the first Leinster game at this venue since 2009 as Northampton Saints bid to pull off surely one of the greatest results in English club rugby history against the four-time champions.

During the Six Nations after Ireland’s win over Wales I went to a GAA game between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park, standing on the The Hill for a Dubs win, and can happily confirm it’s a brilliant stadium.

The historical significance of playing at this ground has been well documented this week, with Northampton lapping up a history lesson on the importance of Croke Park to both Irish people and Irish history.

But the actual game itself has the potential to be special. Leinster have put away La Rochelle after a run of defeats in Europe, including last year’s painful loss in the final at the Aviva, and with that monkey off their back and given they are playing on home turf, you can see why they are favourites.

Yet no one is sleeping on Northampton after a superb season in the Premiership and Europe. The quarter-final against the Bulls was a bit of a damp squib but they have already seen off Irish opposition in this year’s Champions Cup, defeating Munster both at Thomond Park and in the round-of-16 at Franklin’s Gardens.

The Premiership leaders this season have added improved physicality and defence to their already impressive attack, with Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith running the show with plenty of flair.

Are Leinster too strong in terms of forward power and depth on the bench? Potentially. But if a team can spring a surprise given how well they have run the ball all season, it’s Northampton.

Plenty of build-up to follow before we kick off at 5.30pm.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.