Leigh head coach Lam signs three-year contract

Adrian Lam led Leigh Leopards to their first Challenge Cup win since 1971 last year [Getty Images]

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has signed a three-year contract extension.

The 53-year-old guided the club to Super League promotion in 2022 and led them to Challenge Cup success last year.

He was linked with NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs earlier this month but said his "heart" was with Leigh.

"I promised you a five-year plan and this extension shows that I’m as committed to this club now as I was in game one in the Championship," he told the club website.

“Representing this club is a massive, massive honour. When I came here, I knew this club was a sleeping giant and it didn’t belong in the Championship.

"To get back into Super League and also bring the Challenge Cup to Leigh for the first time in over fifty years was incredible."