Leigh hang on for nervy win at Huddersfield

Betfred Super League

Huddersfield (0) 10

Tries: Hewitt, Naiqama Goals: Russell

Leigh (14) 16

Tries: Charnley, Ipape Goals: Moylan 4

Leigh Leopards made it back-to-back Super League wins as they hung on at Huddersfield Giants to edge a narrow victory.

The visitors looked to be coasting at half-time when they led with converted tries from veteran winger Josh Charnley and Edwin Ipape, either side of a Matt Moylan penalty.

Giants had Oliver Russell in the sin-bin when Leigh went over for their second try. But the Leopards then ended the first half with only 11 men after Ed Chamberlain and Frankie Halton were shown yellow cards - either side of Russell returning to the field.

It brought Giants' first try from Sam Hewitt early in the second half before another Moylan penalty - his fourth successful kick - stretched Leigh 12 points clear.

But the hosts got no closer until Kevin Naiqama crossed late on, and Russell kicked the goal to halve the deficit from 12 to six.

Leigh then lost Warrington Wolves loan man Brad Dwyer to a third yellow card to set up a nervous last three minutes - but the hosts could find no more ways through.

More to follow.

Huddersfield: Lolohea, Halsall, Marsters, Naiqama, Wallis, Russell, Clune, Hill, Deakin, Yates, Murchie, Hewitt, Cudjoe.

Interchanges: Golding, Ikahihifo, Rushton, Wilson.

Sin-bin: Russell (28)

Leigh: Hardaker, Hanley, Chamberlain, Leutele, Charnley, Moylan, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, O'Donnell, Halton, Trout.

Interchanges: Norman, Hughes, McIntosh, Dwyer.

Sin-bin: Chamberlain (34), Halton (39), Dwyer (77)

Referee: James Vella.