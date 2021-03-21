Leicester vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from FA Cup quarter-final today

(Getty Images)

Leicester City welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium this afternoon as the two Premier League clubs bid for a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The tie sees the top flight’s second-placed side – Man United – take on the division’s third-placed team in Brendan Rodger’s Foxes, who enter this fixture on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of bottom Sheffield United in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions.

Leicester are four-time runners-up in the FA Cup, though their last trip to the final of the competition came over 50 years ago, while United are 12-time champions of the tournament, with their last title achieved at the end of the 2015/16 season. Whoever emerges victorious from today’s quarter-final will join fellow Premier League teams Man City and Southampton in the final four after City beat Everton 2-0 yesterday and the Saints saw off Bournemouth 3-0. In fact, the semi-finals will both be all-Premier League affairs, with Chelsea having overcome Sheffield United 2-0 earlier this afternoon to book their spot in the penultimate round of the competition.

Follow live updates from Leicester vs Man United in the FA Cup quarter-finals below.

READ MORE:

Follow West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

Manchester United announce new shirt sponsor TeamViewer in £235m five-year deal

Premier League top four race: Who has the best run-in? Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea or Leicester?

Leicester vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch FA Cup quarter-final online and on TV