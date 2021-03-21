Leicester vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from FA Cup quarter-final today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Jones
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Leicester City welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium this afternoon as the two Premier League clubs bid for a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The tie sees the top flight’s second-placed side – Man United – take on the division’s third-placed team in Brendan Rodger’s Foxes, who enter this fixture on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of bottom Sheffield United in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions.

Leicester are four-time runners-up in the FA Cup, though their last trip to the final of the competition came over 50 years ago, while United are 12-time champions of the tournament, with their last title achieved at the end of the 2015/16 season. Whoever emerges victorious from today’s quarter-final will join fellow Premier League teams Man City and Southampton in the final four after City beat Everton 2-0 yesterday and the Saints saw off Bournemouth 3-0. In fact, the semi-finals will both be all-Premier League affairs, with Chelsea having overcome Sheffield United 2-0 earlier this afternoon to book their spot in the penultimate round of the competition.

Follow live updates from Leicester vs Man United in the FA Cup quarter-finals below.

READ MORE:

Follow West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

Manchester United announce new shirt sponsor TeamViewer in £235m five-year deal

Premier League top four race: Who has the best run-in? Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea or Leicester?

Leicester vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch FA Cup quarter-final online and on TV

Recommended Stories