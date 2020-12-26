Leicester vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring Leister’s equaliser against Manchester United (AFP via Getty)

Follow the latest updates live from the Premier League on Boxing Day as Leicester City kick-off the weekend’s action against Manchester United in a clash between second and third in the table.

A pivotal contest in the Premier League calendar sees the current two top challengers to Liverpool battle it out at the King Power Stadium, with United the most in-form side in the top flight as they look to close the gap to the defending champions. However, a Leicester side who have placed themselves in second in the table at Christmas for a second consecutive season will prove stiff competition, with Brendan Rodgers’ side also in relatively good form of late.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have won crucial games against Sheffield United and Leeds in recent weeks, but this afternoon’s contest with Leicester could prove the biggest of the season so far with the prospect of going second in the table up for grabs. With both managers expected to deploy relatively full-strength sides - with Jamie Vardy and Scott McTominay both fit despite concerns in midweek - the game has the potential to be one of the real highlights of the festive period in the Premier League. Follow the live updates below.