Legendary F1 Designer Adrian Newey Is Leaving Red Bull: Report

Reports emerged Thursday afternoon that legendary Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey is leaving Red Bull Racing after two decades with the team. German motorsport outlet Auto Motor und Sport broke the news, citing sources within the team. Motorsport.com followed shortly after that, claiming to have confirmed the departure with "sources with knowledge of the situation."

If true, this represents a major shake-up at the highest levels of the racing organization. Newey is considered one of the best—if not the best designer—in the modern F1 era, and his departure could have serious repercussions in the team's quest for more world championships.

Newey is currently under contract at Red Bull Racing but it's unclear when that contract expires or if it includes any exit clauses. Max Verstappen's contract, for example, is said to have an exit clause in case Helmut Marko leaves the organization. With all of his decades of experience in F1, Newey could very well have a similar arrangement—just in case.

Geri Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing enjoy the podium celebration during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. Getty

Much has been speculated about Newey in recent months, mostly because of the controversy surrounding the team, its parent company, and its principal Christian Horner. Back in January, Horner was internally investigated for alleged misconduct against a female co-worker, though the investigation was ultimately dismissed. Things didn't end there, as alleged evidence of Horner's misconduct was shared with the world's media following the dismissal.

According to Motorsport.com , Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll reportedly made Newey a big-money offer over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, though it's unknown if that has anything to do with his alleged departure.

Neither Newey nor Red Bull have officially commented on the matter.

