LeBron's blocked shot vs. Nuggets conjures bad memories for Myers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There are many memories -- good and bad -- the Warriors and Dub Nation have from Golden State's many matchups against LeBron James over the years. However, one might stand out above the rest.

And it's one Warriors fans and former general manager Bob Myers would like to forget.

In the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-108 Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets in the first-round playoff series on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, James showed off his two-way ability in familiar fashion by chasing down Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and swatting his shot above the rim.

The impressive block brought back bad memories for Myers, who was the color analyst alongside play-by-play broadcaster Dave Pasch for ABC's coverage of the game.

"Chasing down a block shot. I remember he did that one time in Oakland."



"That's more impressive to me than the scoring," Myers said of James' defense. "Chasing down a blocked shot ... I remember when he did that one time in Oakland. But I didn't like it."

The play Myers referenced is James' iconic blocked shot on former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, where the Warriors famously blew a 3-1 series lead to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fortunately for Myers and the Warriors, they weren't on the receiving end this time around.

Unfortunately for James and the Lakers, they were bounced from the playoffs two days later after Los Angeles' Game 5 loss to Murray and the Nuggets on Monday at Ball Arena.

