LeBron James on whether he’ll stay with the Lakers past this season

LeBron James’ sixth season with the Los Angeles Lakers is now in the books, and one would have to consider it yet another disappointing one.

While he continued to play at an elite level individually, despite being 39 years of age and in his 21st season, the season ended with his team losing in the first round of the playoffs. It was the fourth time in his six seasons in L.A. that the team has either exited in the first round or missed the playoffs entirely.

James has a player option for next season, which means he can become a free agent this summer, which means he could leave the Lakers.

He was asked about that possibility after the Denver Nuggets eliminated them in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, but he didn’t want to address it.

LeBron James when asked if he had any consideration that tonight would be his last game with the Lakers: “Uhhhh, I’m not going to answer that.” And then the press conference finished. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 30, 2024

On the other hand, a report from The Athletic shed some light on what the immediate future could hold for the NBA’s all-time leading career scorer.

Via The Athletic:

“Coming off his 21st NBA season, James is expected to play up to two more NBA seasons, one source briefed on his thinking said,” wrote Shams Charania, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick. “He has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season. Two more seasons would take James through the 2026 All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. “It’s anticipated James, ahead of his June 29 option date, will want to see how the Lakers manage the offseason and their approach to building the roster around him and [Anthony] Davis. Both routes — opting in and opting out — are on the table for James. He places importance on having comprehensive and well-rounded depth around him, which could mean the Lakers explore trades in the lead-up to that player option, sandwiched between the NBA Draft, which begins June 26, and the opening of free agency on June 30.”

The team is also reportedly willing to bend to one of James’ wishes in an attempt to keep him.

“What’s more, team sources say the Lakers are very open to the prospect of helping LeBron fulfill his dream of playing with his son Bronny by potentially drafting him. “… As for his father, the Lakers want him back — badly — and the potential of the 39-year-old LeBron returning remains the most likely scenario. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, in particular, believes James’ return is of paramount importance to their plan. This franchise has always been buoyed by the stars, and James’ ability to still play at an elite level at his advanced age has only strengthened the desire to have him retire in a purple-and-gold jersey one day. And after six seasons together in which there has been no shortage of ups and downs, Buss and James, team sources say, have a relationship that is better than ever these days. “The Lakers, team sources say, would be open to discussing any deal that involves James coming back — including even the maximum three-year, $164 million extension they can offer. Playing through a three-year deal would put him at 42 by the end of the contract. “‘He’s not the problem here,’ one high-ranking Lakers official said of LeBron. “He is, in fact, still seen as a major part of the solution.”

The four-time MVP finished the regular season averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 54.0% from the field and a career-high 41.0% from 3-point range. He continued to play very well in the series against Denver, and he scored 30 points on Monday while coming one rebound shy of a triple-double.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire