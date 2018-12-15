LeBron James reflects on the first time he met Michael Jordan: 'It was like meeting god'

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/players/3704/" data-ylk="slk:LeBron James">LeBron James</a> had a high opinion of <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/ncaaf/players/263612/" data-ylk="slk:Michael Jordan">Michael Jordan</a> as a teen. (AP Photo)
LeBron James had a high opinion of Michael Jordan as a teen. (AP Photo)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has the answer to the one question Chicago Bulls fans have been asking for years: What’s it like to meet Michael Jordan for the first time?

James didn’t undersell his answer. To him, meeting Jordan was a religious experience.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad


James said meeting his idol for the first time was “godly,” and then added “it was like meeting god for the first time.”

That is, no pun intended, high praise for Jordan.

It would be interesting to know if James still feels that way now. James and Jordan have gotten to know each other much better after that first meeting. Whether they like it or not, the two are linked due to their exceptional play. People will argue over which one of them is the greatest of all time for ages.

James could let Jordan know how much he wants that title Saturday, as the Lakers are set to take on Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets. James going off for a huge performance against Jordan’s team would send a pretty strong message.

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:
Wizards acquire Ariza in two-team deal with Suns
Eagles QB Wentz won’t play vs. Rams with back injury
Kings troll Steph Curry over moon landing comments
Kobe Bryant surprises Browns with visit ahead of Broncos game

What to Read Next