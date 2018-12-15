LeBron James reflects on the first time he met Michael Jordan: 'It was like meeting god'

LeBron James had a high opinion of Michael Jordan as a teen. (AP Photo)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has the answer to the one question Chicago Bulls fans have been asking for years: What’s it like to meet Michael Jordan for the first time?

James didn’t undersell his answer. To him, meeting Jordan was a religious experience.

With the Lakers in Charlotte, LeBron James was asked to reflect on the first time he met Hornets owner Michael Jordan: "It was Godly. I’ve said that over and over before, but it was like meeting God for the first time. That’s what I felt like as a 16-year-old kid when I met MJ" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 15, 2018





James said meeting his idol for the first time was “godly,” and then added “it was like meeting god for the first time.”

That is, no pun intended, high praise for Jordan.

It would be interesting to know if James still feels that way now. James and Jordan have gotten to know each other much better after that first meeting. Whether they like it or not, the two are linked due to their exceptional play. People will argue over which one of them is the greatest of all time for ages.

James could let Jordan know how much he wants that title Saturday, as the Lakers are set to take on Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets. James going off for a huge performance against Jordan’s team would send a pretty strong message.

