LeBron James: ‘It pretty much was a must-win for us, and we didn’t get the job done’

LeBron James’ last-ditch 3-pointer found nothing but air, and the Lakers’ postseason hopes continued to vanish with Friday night’s 114-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. “The big picture is that it pretty much was a must-win for us, and we didn’t get the job done,” said James. “We had great opportunities throughout the night, and we didn’t make enough plays down the stretch. So that’s the big picture.”

Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

New Orleans’ stars met the challenge. The Lakers’ vaunted duo did not.

In the 4th quarter, McCollum, Ingram and Valanciunas combined for 23 of the 28 points while Anthony Davis and LeBron James were held to just 2 of 9 shooting and 6 points.

🧹🧹🧹

LeBron on if he’s been challenged like this before:”Yeah, for sure. My first 2 yrs in the league I didn’t make the playoffs. My 1st year in MIA made it all the way to the Finals & lost. … I hate losing, but it’s not the worse thing that’s happened to me so far. Not even close.” – 2:12 AM

LeBron on the big picture after this loss:

LeBron on a number of late game plays that went against them, from tough shots the Pelicans made to balls that bounced away from them, to foul calls they didn’t get: “Just feels like you can’t catch a break.” – 2:03 AM

LeBron on if it feels like the playoff chase is over: “Until it says we’re eliminated, then it doesn’t.” – 2:01 AM

LeBron on his ankle: “It’s pretty sore right now. Early start on Sunday, hopefully it (reacts the proper way to treatment).” – 2:00 AM

AD and LeBron in the 4th quarter:

6 points, 2-of-9 from the field, 5 assists.

BI and CJ in the 4th:

14 points, 4-of-11 from the field, 3 assists – 1:33 AM

Willie Green said the plan was to foul the Lakers up 3 on the final possession… but it worked for NOLA.

“We just didn’t have a chance to do it. Plan was to put them at the line up 3. We’ve talked about it. … We didn’t execute that part. Thank God LeBron missed that 3.” – 1:27 AM

CJ McCollum w/@ESPNRadioNOLA on final minutes: “I would’ve liked to put them away a little bit earlier. I missed a (mid-range shot), missed a couple defensive rotations. All in all, I like what we did down the stretch. Should’ve fouled LeBron, but a win is a win. We’ll take it.” – 1:26 AM

LeBron winning the scoring title on a team that misses the play-in feels like the saddest possible consolation prize for those that wanted him to win Finals MVP on the losing team. – 1:17 AM

LeBron and AD in the last 5 minutes of tonight:

1-6 FG

1-6 FG
0-2 FT

I get you don’t make the Russ trade unless LeBron wants you to, but it’s fireable that Rob Pelinka put forth a roster that is 15 games under .500 in LeBron’s age-37 season. What a waste. – 1:11 AM

Lakers drop a costly one against the Pelicans, 114-111, with LeBron missing a potential tying 3 at the buzzer. LeBron 38p 8r; AD 23p 12r 6a; Monk 13p 7a; Russ 12p 5a. LAL has to pick up 2 games on SAS in last 5 to sneak into play-in. Season on life support. pic.twitter.com/lucekrYZl5 – 1:09 AM

LeBron last 5 games:

38 PTS in 40 MINS

39 PTS in 42 MINS

38 PTS in 41 MINS

38 PTS in 36 MINS

36 PTS in 45 MINS

Yeah, he's going for the scoring title.

Risky by not fouling but outstanding length double team defense on LeBron at the end by winning Pelicans. – 1:08 AM

Willie Green let out a big yell after LeBron James’ 3 missed. Almost never see the Pels coach show that much emotion. – 1:08 AM

LEBRON TO SAVE THE SEASON AT THE BUZZER

LeBron airballs it with Larry Nance jumping around him. That’s the guy you want. That’s the spot on the floor you want him. Just a tough finish on a night the Lakers got their guys back. A loss they couldn’t afford. – 1:06 AM

LeBron pump fakes like 4 times before missing the potential game-tying 3.

What a win by the Pelicans. This one might be the nail in the coffin for the Lakers season. – 1:06 AM

The Lakers’ Stanley Johnson had to foul Murphy there, didn’t, and the Pels got to send McCollum to the line. LeBron let Johnson know about it.

The execution at the end of this games by both teams has been…. unimpressive. – 1:05 AM

LeBron James is giving Stanley Johnson an earful for not fouling Trey Murphy on that possession. Now CJ, the most experienced shooter, is at the line. – 1:03 AM

AD has played 36 minutes in his first game in a month and a half. Dude is limping and looks gassed. LeBron is at 39 minutes coming off an ankle injury. This team is spent. – 1:03 AM

Huge call right here for both teams. AD fouled JV with 1:57 left on the clock. LeBron convinces Vogel to challenge it.

If the call stands, JV will attempt two free throws with the Pels leading 110-108 – 12:57 AM

LeBron James has 5 straight 35-point games, the 2nd-longest streak of his career. He had a 9-game streak in 2006.

He is the 3rd Lakers player over the last 30 years with 5 straight 35-point games, joining Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. – 12:47 AM

Can’t allow LeBron to go 1 on 1. If you lose, make someone else beat you. – 12:42 AM

I think LeBron just hit Jones with an elbow in his Herb garden – 12:41 AM

LeBron with a grown man move to get Herb Jones off of him and dive inside for the bucket. – 12:41 AM

Russell Westbrook with a couple of threes just 70 seconds apart.

What world is this?

Pelicans trail Lakers 96-90 while LeBron James is getting his rest. #Sigh – 12:35 AM

Lakers shooting comes alive with LeBron on the bench. Westbrook knocks down a pair of 3s around a Monk 3. – 12:35 AM

Really like Willie getting BI and CJ in the game while LeBron rests – 12:33 AM

LeBron played the entire third quarter, scored 21.

With him getting a rest to start the fourth, two quick 24-second violations by the Lakers. – 12:32 AM

Pelicans are such a different animal when McCollum and Ingram are both going together.

New Orleans hanging right in despite some vintage LeBron stuff in 3Q.

Huge quarter – for both of these teams – coming up here. – 12:28 AM

LeBron played the entire third quarter. He scored 21 points. – 12:27 AM

Third quarter: Lakers 87, Pelicans 86

End of the 3rd: Lakers 87, Pelicans 86

McCollum 26 pts

Ingram 21 pts (15 in 3rd) & 6 assts

Jones 9 pts

Thank goodness for Naji Marshall. Two big plays with the shot clock winding down and LeBron James running rampant on the other end. – 12:22 AM

LeBron killing in transition. Gotta keep him from getting out on the break so much. – 12:15 AM

LeBron is up to 32 points after his most recent scoring burst, and AD (16) and Monk (9) scored at the rim after LeBron’s 3rd triple, to keep LAL up 3 despite a NOP triple.

It’s 79-76 with 3:27 to play in the 3rd. – 12:14 AM

It’s basically 1 v 5 out there. And 1 is LeBron. And that’s been more than enough. – 12:14 AM

LeBron has been incredible in the 3rd quarter – 12:12 AM

LeBron hit both flagrant FT’s, and moments later, pulled up for a deep 3 to put LAL up 73-69. It’s their biggest lead. – 12:12 AM

Flagrant 1 on Ingram for swiping LeBron’s face on the drive. Second flagrant LeBron has taken tonight. He missed the first two FTs he took on the first; now he makes both. – 12:11 AM

Completely agree with @adaniels33 When LeBron falls after contact, you know the officials are going straight to the monitors.

I admit I’m worried because Brandon Ingram grazed James’ face. – 12:10 AM

The videoboard is playing replays of Ingram swiping LeBron James as the crowd gasps. – 12:09 AM

Ingram will definitely get a flagrant PF here, the question is, 1 or 2, as he caught LeBron directly in the face, without a play on the ball. – 12:09 AM

McCollum (22) and Ingram (17) have been efficient as well (combined 15 of 26), however, and NOP leads by 2. – 12:05 AM

Herb Jones is going to be a very good NBA defender (and already is good), but he is a lot of time in the weight room away from handling a driving LeBron. – 12:04 AM

LeBron James almost looked SHOCKED that Herb Jones just blocked his long-range jumper! – 12:00 AM

LeBron James just dove into Hopper from Stranger Things, so I guess you might say he gave him… safe Harbour – 12:00 AM

Glad LeBron was able to find a safe Harbour to land – 12:00 AM

With 2 early PF’s on Westbrook in the 3rd, plus one on LeBron and one on AD, New Orleans is already in the bonus with 9 minutes left in the 3rd Q.

NOP has committed 3 PF’s as well.

LeBron James’ defense strikes again. Great cut, Herb! – 11:55 PM

LeBron James is gambling so MUCH. He’s left Jaxson Hayes completely multiple times, and it’s led to 3 easy hoops for Jax. – 11:34 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Must-win game for the Lakers and their defense is just garbage. Bradley left CJ to go double BI that wound up an open three, LeBron let Jaxson catch a pass at the rim for a bunny, L.A. is allowing the Pels to get out in transition and so much more. 👏 – 11:19 PM

Tonight's Nike LeBron 19 low for @LeBron James! #NBAKicks

LeBron seems content to hit threes in Jaxson Hayes’ face in isolation. – 11:01 PM

LAL’s half court defense has been strong early, with all the length of LeBron-AD-Howard across the front line, but New Orleans has taken advantage of 4 Lakers turnovers to get 9 FGA’s already.

McCollum’s 3 off a LeBron TO tied the game at 10. – 10:51 PM

Referees missed an elbow into Jaxson Hayes midsection on a screen, but call a Flagrant 1 on Jax for a hard foul on LeBron James in the open floor.

Call me unsurprised. – 10:48 PM

LeBron screened Jaxson Hayes on an AD drive to the hoop (no call), and on the next trip down for the Lakers, Hayes shoved LeBron, and earned a flagrant one foul for it. – 10:47 PM

Jaxson Hayes gives a hard foul on LeBron and AD runs up to have a few words with Jax.

This one already getting a little chippy. – 10:46 PM

Jaxson Hayes fell down, took his time getting up, then as LeBron was running back in transition, he shivved him in the ribs with an elbow. That was not basketball there. – 10:45 PM

LeBron runs out in transition past Herb Jones for a dunk. The burst was there for that play. – 10:44 PM

First shot of the game is a contested turnaround fade from @Anthony Davis, which he buried. Energy is high to start in the building, as expected with LeBron + AD’s return. – 10:42 PM

Bron and AD are back together… pic.twitter.com/Nmx4oNYih9 – 10:41 PM

Bron’s here. AD’s here. Jeanie’s here. Chalk dust in the air. Feels like the gang is back together.

Let’s see if the Lakers play like it. – 10:41 PM

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Jaxson Hayes

Jonas Valanciunas

A couple long range shots for the fans filtering in as LeBron finishes his pregame workout.

LeBron James, who is a game-time decision, is currently testing out his ankle.

LeBron James gets up a pregame shot and tries to loosen up that sprained left ankle of his by stomping on the ground afterwards.

LeBron at work here

LeBron working pregame with Phil Handy. You can see he's taking moments to flex that sprained left ankle.

LeBron on court now working out

Vogel says Anthony Davis “is in” and LeBron “is a true game time decision.”

Carmelo Anthony is out. – 8:49 PM

Random stat of the day:

Top 2nd quarter scorers this season

1. LeBron James

2. Tyler Herro

Coming off the bench means he plays basically the whole 2nd quarter, but still something – 3:53 PM

Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the loss to Utah, the potential return of LeBron and AD, and whether the Lakers would do whatever it takes to hire a coach like Quin Snyder, were he available. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 2:13 PM

LeBron James (on April Fool’s Day): ‘I’m out for the season officially’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/leb… – 1:45 PM

I'm out for the season officially. 🤦🏾‍♂️. See y'all in the fall. 👑✌🏾

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to be in uniform for tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Lakers. But don’t overlook this New Orleans team when healthy.

For instance, the CJ-Herb-BI-Jaxson-Jonas lineup has a +11.6 net rating. That’s 🔥! https://t.co/3sPqRi1YWC pic.twitter.com/azJxO5ZXCr – 1:03 PM

The video pod for Episode 4 of the In Street Clothes podcast is now up. @BrianSuttererMD and I discuss

Robert Williams, LeBron James, Steph Curry, MLB news & more! youtu.be/gxwDHf7MV9s via @YouTube – 11:39 AM

“Once you get there, it’s 0-0.”

The Lakers continue to remain optimistic about making the Play-In Tournament. It’s clear, though, that their only shot is a timely return from LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis, which could come as soon as tonight. theathletic.com/3222914/2022/0… – 11:38 AM

My All-NBA Teams:

1st — Booker, Luka, Giannis, Tatum, Jokic

2nd — Ja, Steph, Durant, DeMar, Embiid

3rd — CP, Trae, LeBron, Siakam, Towns – 10:41 AM

