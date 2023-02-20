LeBron James pays De'Aaron Fox huge compliment during All-Star Game draft

LeBron pays Fox huge compliment during All-Star draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LeBron James took on the role of general manager Sunday night as one of two team captains for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft in Salt Lake City.

He used the No. 12 overall pick to select Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, giving one-half of Sacramento's All-Star duo a big compliment along the way.

"With my sixth pick, I’m going with who I believe is the fastest guy from baseline to baseline, De’Aaron Fox," James said.

Fox was one of seven reserves to be selected by James, joining Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Julius Randle, Jaren Jackson Jr. and former Kings teammate Tyrese Haliburton.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis was selected by the other team captain, Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the next pick at No. 13 overall. Jackson, the Memphis Grizzlies center making his first All-Star appearance, was the last reserve selected at No. 14.

Fox made his All-Star debut at the 5:29 mark of the first quarter. Sabonis entered the game with 2:33 remaining in the first and threw down three dunks in the second frame.