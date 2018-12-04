LeBron James Jr. Scores First Dunk In School Game As Dad Watches

Many parents revel in the milestones of their children. First steps. First lost tooth. First time tying a shoelace.

But on Monday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got to watch LeBron James Jr.’s first dunk at his new school.

Awwww.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 14-year-old “Bronny” made his eighth-grade debut for Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, throwing down a slam in the second half against Culver City Middle School on Monday, according to For the Win. His father stood up and cheered, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It wasn’t exactly a rim rocker, but it’s a start.

Here’s another look:

Bronny, who has been wowing observers for years now, wore his dad’s No. 23 and scored 27 points, included three 3-pointers, in a 61-48 victory, the Times said.

The newspaper noted that if Bronny plays on Crossroads’ high school varsity team next season, he would join Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shaqir in a lineup boasting impressive genetic star power.

Here are more highlights from the game: