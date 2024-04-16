LeBron James, Anthony Davis are officially on Team USA roster for 2024 Olympics

The next few months will be very eventful for the Los Angeles Lakers. They will begin the play-in tournament on Tuesday with a road game against the New Orleans Pelicans, and a win would make them the seventh seed in the Western Conference. That would mean a first-round playoff date against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

A loss on Tuesday would send the Lakers to their second and final play-in game. That contest would take place on Friday at Crypto.com Arena versus either the Golden State Warriors or Sacramento Kings with the eighth seed at stake.

This summer, LeBron James has a big decision to make. Will he opt out of the player option on his contract for next season, and if he does, will he leave the Lakers or stick around with them?

James will also be busy later this summer, as he and fellow Lakers superstar Anthony Davis have been named to Team USA’s roster for the Olympics in Paris.

Team USA failed to win a medal at last summer’s FIBA World Cup, prompting a number of NBA superstars to say they wanted to play in this summer’s Olympics in order to win back the gold for the United States.

As a result, fatigue will be a significant concern for both James and Davis heading into next season. Then again, Austin Reaves played in the FIBA World Cup last year and did just fine this season — he even played in all 82 games while upping his points and assists averages.

