LeBron James affirms plan to play final NBA season with Bronny

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Saturday reaffirmed his plan to play his final season in the NBA with his oldest son, Bronny, on a team that he ultimately lands with.

LeBron has said numerous times that a long-term goal of his is to play with Bronny in the NBA. He is in his 19th season in the NBA and signed with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season when Bronny is scheduled to graduate high school.

Based on the current rules by the NBA, Bronny wouldn’t be eligible for the draft until 2024. However, the league could eventually allow players to declare for the draft straight out of high school, which would be next year when LeBron can be a free agent.

Whenever Bronny can enter the NBA, LeBron will be playing with him.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said in an interview with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Bronny James will turn 18 years old in October. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bronny is a junior this year at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He is considered to be a four-star prospect by 247Sports and the 34th-ranked recruit in the class of 2023. He has been linked to several college programs, including Duke and Kentucky among others.

Of course, Bronny could also opt to turn pro out of high school if the NBA’s draft rules haven’t changed by then. There are several professional options available, including the NBA G League Ignite, Overtime Elite and the NBL in Australia.

In any case, the potential pairing of LeBron and Bronny in the NBA very much looks to be in the cards. With LeBron set on playing with Bronny, teams around the NBA should be on high alert to potentially land the father-son duo.

