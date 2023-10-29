What we learned as Purdy, 49ers' defense struggle in loss to Bengals

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers go limping into the bye week on a three-game losing streak.

Yes, this is the same team that appeared to be on top of the world after crushing the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5.

The 49ers have not won since, though, and their 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday looked similar in many ways to their setbacks the past two weeks against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.

This one was different because it came at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers carried an 11-game home win streak into their Week 8 game against Cincinnati. And, even worse, it was witnessed by more than 120 alums of the 49ers, who gathered to celebrate Super Bowl XVI and XXIII victories over the Bengals.

Here are the takeaways from Sunday’s loss that dropped the 49ers to 5-3:

Purdy clears protocol, throws two picks

Brock Purdy looked sharp Sunday ... until he didn’t.

The 49ers quarterback threw interceptions on back-to-back offensive plays in the second half, and both were killers.

The first prevented the 49ers from scoring points. And his second led directly to a Cincinnati touchdown for a swing of at least 10 points.

The first interception was more of a good defensive play than anything else, as Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt got his hand on a short dump-off that Purdy tried to deliver to Elijah Mitchell along the right sideline. Pratt deflected the ball to himself for the interception at the Cincinnati 10-yard line.

After the 49ers got the ball back, a Purdy pass was intercepted on a play in which two San Francisco receivers were in close proximity to each other in the middle of the field. The underneath defender -- Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson -- picked off a pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk.

On the next play, Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase against 49ers nickel back Isaiah Oliver's coverage for a 17-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 24-10 lead.

There was little question as the week progressed that the 49ers expected Purdy to be cleared and ready to play Sunday. And while quarterback sneaks did not appear to be part of the team’s game plan, Purdy found some openings on scrambles to pick up a career-best yardage on the ground.

Brock on the move 🛞 pic.twitter.com/xEmKYWMkVZ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 29, 2023

Purdy gained a team-high 57 yards on six rushing attempts — all of them scrambles. He completed 21 of 30 passes for a career-high 324 yards and one touchdown with the two interceptions.

Defensive woes continue

Most of the first half appeared to be a continuation of the struggles the 49ers’ defense had six days earlier against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers did not get much pressure on Burrow, and he picked them apart. Also, the 49ers’ run defense was shaky, as the Bengals averaged 7.2 yards per rushing attempt in the first half.

The 49ers did not force a punt. The Bengals squandered two prime scoring chances in the second quarter, as the 49ers came up with big plays.

Arik Armstead picked up a sack on a third-and-7 play from the 25-yard line. That pushed the Bengals back, and kicker Evan McPherson missed a 50-yard field goal attempt.

Later, the 49ers came up with a big play after tight end Irv Smith caught inside the 10-yard line. Clelin Ferrell stripped him of the ball, and Isaiah Oliver recovered the loose ball to prevent the Bengals from scoring before the half.

HUGE RED-ZONE TAKEAWAY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QC1uvTbaCN — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 29, 2023

The 49ers started to make some defensive plays, but Oliver struggled in coverage. Burrow had his best game of the season. He completed 28 of 32 passes for 283 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

The 49ers’ run defense was not much better, either.

McCaffrey streak continues

Onto the lone bright spot. . .

Running back Christian McCaffrey has been as consistent as good weather in the Bay Area since coming to the team a year ago.

McCaffrey tied the game in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run. It was the 17th consecutive game in which he has scored at least one touchdown, tying Lenny Moore’s all-time NFL record. Moore accomplished the feat during the 1963 and ’64 seasons with the Baltimore Colts.

Scheduled post: CMC has scored 🫡



pic.twitter.com/5CEVahTX9k — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 29, 2023

Later, McCaffrey added a touchdown reception. It was the 14th time in his career he got into the end zone rushing and receiving. Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk holds the NFL record with 15 career games with at least one touchdown rushing and receiving in the same game.