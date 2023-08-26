What we learned about Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent, Bears' roster in preseason loss vs. Bills

What we learned about Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent, Bears' roster in preseason loss vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- The next time the Bears take the field, the games will count.

The Bears closed out their preseason schedule Saturday with an 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.

Quarterback Justin Fields and the healthy starters got some first-half snaps, but the rest of the day belonged to those looking to make their final case for a roster spot.

Here's what we learned in the Bears' preseason finale:

Get some work in

After sitting in the second preseason game, Fields and the healthy members of the Bears' first-team offense needed valuable live reps to close out the exhibition slate.

With injuries to Teven Jenkins, Nate Davis, Darnell Wright, and Lucas Patrick, Fields took the field behind a patchwork offensive line of Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Doug Kramer, Ja'Tyre Carter, and Larry Borom.

Fields and the first-team offense went three-and-out on their first two drives before finally finding some rhythm.

Fields opened the Bears' third drive with a 13-yard run before throwing a dart to DJ Moore. Moore made a man miss and raced down the sideline for a 40-yard gain to the Bills' 20-yard line.

On third-and-10 from the 20, Fields hit running back D'Onta Foreman out of the backfield for a gain of 11. Fields got blasted by defensive tackle Ed Oliver as he let the pass go and the Bears wisely pulled him after the play.

Fields went 2-for-6 for 51 yards while rushing three times for 16 yards in two-plus series of work.

The Bears' offense needs to get healthy and do good work over the next 14 days to clean up their execution in the run and pass game.

Roster picture becoming clear

The Bears didn't enter Saturday with many pressing roster questions heading into Tuesday's cut down day, but the preseason finale did shed some light on how things will look heading into Week 1.

With Tremaine Edmunds healthy and back, Jack Sanborn took the starting reps at SAM linebacker in the Bears' base defense. Rookie Noah Sewell entered when Edmunds exited after a short stint, shifting Sanborn to the MIKE.

With DeMarcus Walker out, Rasheem Green got the starting nod opposite Yannick Ngakoue. Dominique Robinson and Terrell Lewis were the first defensive ends to rotate in.

Late in the first quarter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Bears have given defensive end Trevis Gipson permission to seek a trade. That means the Bears' defensive end picture is set with Ngakoue, Walker, Green, Robinson, and Lewis.

With Velus Jones Jr. inactive, rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott got first crack at return duties. Scott returned three kickoffs for 96 yards, including an explosive 56-yard return that he almost broke for a touchdown.

Bagent's closing statement

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent "created" a competition for the backup quarterback job by steadily improving in camp and showing some "moxie" during the preseason.

On Saturday, the record-setting Division II quarterback got his chance to make his case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Bagent was the first quarterback to come in off the bench in relief of Fields.

Bagent entered with the ball at the Bills' 9-yard line, but an offensive pass interference on Scott put the offensive behind the sticks and they had to settle for a field goal.

Later in the first half, Bagent engineered a 42-yard touchdown drive that he capped off with an 8-yard touchdown run.

After the Bears got the ball back thanks to a strip sack by Gipson, Bagent took over at the Buffalo 26. On first down, Bagent had tight end Stephen Carlson wide-open in the end zone but the tight end dropped the ball when he hit the turf trying to secure the catch. On the next play, Bagent made a poor read and was picked off by Ja'Marcus Ingram.

Bagent played two quarters and finished the day 7-for-14 for 43 yards and an interception. He rushed for 23 yards and a score.

Backup quarterback P.J. Walker took over for Bagent in the fourth quarter. The veteran went 6-for-11 for 71 yards and a touchdown in three series.

