Leader of the Pirates: Bobby Dan McGlohorn brings long experience to new coaching role

Fernandina Beach has found the next captain of its football Pirate ship.

The Pirates hired former Providence coach Bobby Dan McGlohorn as their new head high school football coach, the athletic department announced Thursday.

He replaces Apollo Wright, who coached the Pirates for two years before stepping down in February to take a college football position as offensive coordinator at Morgan State in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Wright compiled a 7-13 record during his tenure.

A Fernandina Beach Pirates-branded pylon is shown during the first quarter of a high school football matchup Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 at Fernandina Beach High School in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Yulee defeated Fernandina Beach 26-14. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

For McGlohorn, Fernandina Beach represents just a short distance from his most recent football post across the state line in Camden County, where he served as an offensive assistant under now-retired Wildcats coach Jeff Herron.

In all, McGlohorn has more than a quarter-century of coaching experience in four states. He previously coached Providence from 2018 to 2021, with a 14-19 career record with the Stallions. The school made the move from Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A to the independent ranks during his tenure. McGlohorn also directed Lakeland Christian from 2008 to 2010.

For Fernandina Beach, which finished 3-7 last year, changes are on the way for 2024.

The school, along with West Nassau, previously announced plans to leave FHSAA district competition for the coming 2024-25 cycle to compete in the Sunshine State Athletic Association. The Pirates and Warriors would become Northeast Florida's first non-magnet public schools to make the move to SSAA football.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Bobby Dan McGlohorn: Fernandina Beach hires head football coach