Lazio vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Bayern Munich are back in Champions League action tonight as Thomas Tuchel looks for a huge turnaround. For the first time in well over a decade, the German giants are seeing their stranglehold of Bundesliga weaken, despite all the excellence of one Harry Kane. As such, Tuchel is under pressure ahead of tonight’s trip to Rome.

While the former Chelsea boss does have previous in this competition, few can argue his team have dropped off this season. That may not matter if Tuchel does deliver the ultimate prize come the end of the season but, on this kind of form, Bayern don’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of their opposition.

Lazio, meanwhile, are struggling compared to last season too. Maurizio Sarri took them to a second placed finish last time out but sees them sitting eighth as things stand. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Stadio Olimpico

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Prediction: Bayern to win

Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Tonight's venue

What an arena for tonight’s action!

Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Pressure on the German giants

Well beaten in the Bundesliga last weekend, the German giants are under big pressure tonight.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Minjae, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka, Musiala; Muller, Kane, Sane

Subs: Ulreich, Schmitt, de Ligt, Choupo-Moting, Dier, Bryan, Boey, Tel, Pavlovic

Confirmed Lazio lineup

Lazio XI: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Vecino, Guendouzi, Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Anderson

Subs: Patric, Kamada, Pedro, Casele, Castellanos, Lazzari, Cataldi, Sepe, Magro, Napolitano

Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Here comes the hosts!

We’re almost there!

Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller message

Thomas Muller has speaking about tonight’s opponents.

"We need to trust in our processes, get into one-on-one situations, look for one-twos. When opponents are defending deep, there aren't too many simple solutions, so we have to be creative. It'll be important for our energy levels to be at the maximum."

Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Harry Kane on form

The England striker is certainly filling his end of the bargain!

👕 6 games

⚽ 4 goals

Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Calm before the storm

A look inside the dressing room...

Thomas Tuchel baffled by lack of Harry Kane impact as Bayern Munich beaten by leaders Bayer Leverkusen

Thomas Tuchel admitted he had no answers to explain Bayern Munich’s lack of threat in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen made it 31 games unbeaten this season to go five points clear atop the Bundesliga table on Saturday night.

Read the full story here!

Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Latest odds

Lazio: 7/2

Draw: 21/10

Bayern: 8/13

Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lazio wins: 0

Draws: 0

Bayern wins: 2

Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Score prediction today

Bayern continue to juggle injuries but should still have enough about them to leave Italy with a healthy first-leg advantage.

Thomas Tuchel will restore some more experience heads for the game, which will be played out in intimidating surroundings, which should get the job done.

Bayern to win, 3-1.

Bayern Munich team news vs Lazio today

Bayern's injury woes continue, with Alphonso Davies joining Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and others on the sidelines. Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae all featured against Bayer and should start.

New signing Bryan Zaragoza is hoping to make the squad after battling illness.

Lazio team news vs Bayern Munich today

Lazio are monitoring injuries for Matias Vecino, Patric and Mattia Zaccagni. Nicolo Rovella will be available having sat out the weekend win over Cagliari with a domestic suspension.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich: TV channel and live stream today

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Bayern Munich’s clash with Lazio tonight.

Kick-off from the Stadio Olimpico is at 8pm GMT.