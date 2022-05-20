LaVar says Zach LaVine is gone: ‘He don’t want to play second fiddle’

I’ve always wondered what a GM would think whenever LaVar Ball would playing phantom GM for his son’s team.

Well, LaVar’s back at it again.

In an interview with David Kaplan of NBCS Chicago, LaVar spoke about Zach LaVine’s upcoming unrestricted free agency and had thoughts on if his son’s teammate would be returning to Chicago.

“He’s gone and I’m going to tell you why. It started off ‘Zach LaVine, Zach LaVine, Zach LaVine’. Now you get hurt and a few things happen and guess who’s doing all the big plays? All I hear is DeMar,” LaVar said. “He don’t want to play second fiddle.”

Now, LaVar has a point when saying that LaVine took a backseat to DeRozan this past season as Deebo had a career-year in his first season in Chicago.

But, with a number of injuries for LaVine, and across the roster, the team, nor LaVine, ever got the chance to fully come into themselves when it mattered most in the second half of the season.

For LaVar, he thinks LaVine could be headed back West where he grew up to join the Los Angeles Lakers, which for cap reasons alone would be hard to fathom, but that doesn’t stop LaVar.

“He wants to go back to the West Coast…if he’s got a chance to go there, I guarantee you he ain’t no fool,” LaVar said of LaVine, who grew up in Seattle and played college basketball at UCLA.

