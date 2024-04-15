Lauren De Crescenzo and Keegan Swenson Win Big at Levi’s Gran Fondo

Levi's Gran Fondo

The 14th edition of Levi’s Granfondo—hosted by three-time Tour of California winner Levi Leipheimer—took place this past weekend in Sonoma County, Northern California.

The inaugural edition of the Growler (the event’s longest course) saw gravel stars Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor) and Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-SRAM) take the top step of the podium after facing a stacked field of riders under wet and windy conditions.

The Growler, covering 138 miles and 12,000 feet of climbing, is touted as “America’s Toughest One-Day Race.” It may also be the richest gran fondo in the United States, paying out $55,000 to the top five women and men on the podium. Each first-place winner received $10,000.

In the women’s race, De Crescenzo, who won Unbound in 2021, attacked with 80 miles left to go, time-trialing solo to the finish 12 minutes ahead of U.S. Gravel National Champion Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling), who finished second place. Sarah Sturm (Specialized Off-Road) finished in third place.

In the men’s race, Swenson won in a sprint ahead of former WordTour pro Lawrence Naesen (Rapha), who finished in second place. Petr Vakoc (Canyon), the 2016 Brabantse Pijl winner, crossed the line in third place.

The results from Levi’s Growler, along with last month’s Belgian Waffle Ride Utah and Arizona, give us a good idea of who may be the top contenders in the upcoming 2024 Life Time Grand Prix. The seven-day series starts off this Friday with the Fuego XL mountain bike race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, CA.

2024 Levi’s Growler Gran Fondo Women Top 10

Lauren De Crescenzo Lauren Stephens Sarah Sturm Flavia Oliveira Parks Emily Newsom Heather Jackson Maude Farrell Sophie Von Eckstaedt Isabel King Leah Van Der Linden

2024 Levi’s Growler Gran Fondo Men Top 10

Keegan Swenson Lawrence Naesen Petr Vakoc Ian Boswell Griffin Easter Pete Stetina Matthew Wiebe Matthew Zimmer Elouan Gardon Nick Spano

Full Results - 2024 Levi’s Gran Fondo

