Latrell Wrightsell injury: Alabama basketball guard exits vs Grand Canyon in March Madness

SPOKANE, Wash. — Alabama basketball will have to attempt to reach the Sweet 16 without Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

The senior transfer from Cal State Fullerton suffered a head injury in the first half of the Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament matchup with Grand Canyon on Sunday. Wrightsell attempted to contest a shot with 6:36 remaining in the first half, got tangled up with GCU's Gabe McGlothan and appeared to have taken a shot to the head on the way to the floor.

Wrightsell, who missed four games earlier this season with a head injury, laid on the ground for some time while getting evaluated by multiple members of the Alabama staff. He got up and walked to the locker room with trainers at his side. Alabama ruled him out for the rest of the game minutes later.

Teammates were spotted on the television broadcast greeting Wrightsell on their way to the halftime locker room. He was wearing street clothes.

Richard Silva is a sports reporter for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Latrell Wrightsell : Alabama basketball guard injured vs. Grand Canyon