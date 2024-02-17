Latest report paints grim picture of Patriots’ QB room

Things never felt right between New England Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

The two never clicked in the way that we’ve seen in the past with Tom Brady and players like Brian Hoyer and Matt Cassel. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently reported the Patriots quarterbacks room as being toxic over the last two seasons.

But it wasn’t just a situation of teammates side-eyeing one another while working together. Things reportedly got so bad that Zappe watched tape in the receivers room instead of the quarterbacks room.

Breer wrote:

And the quarterback room he was in the last two years got toxic, to the point where Bailey Zappe, as a rookie, sometimes watched tape in the receiver room.

Jones isn’t expected to be back with the team next season, and at this point, it would also seem like a long-shot that the Patriots would move forward with Zappe as the starter.

The Patriots might be better off hitting the reboot button and using their No. 3 overall pick to draft a rookie quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft at this point. They could also bring in a veteran option to potentially compete with Zappe for the No. 2 spot.

Turning the page means letting go of the remnants of the past that failed to make the team successful.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire