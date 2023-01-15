Latest on Jets coaching staff: Robert Saleh interviews ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady for coordinator job

Then Indianapolis Colts assistant quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady works with his players at the Colts training camp. / Matt Kryger/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This offseason is a pivotal one for the Jets, as they head towards the 2023 season looking to prove that the start of this past season was no fluke, despite ending on a six-game losing streak.

Here’s the latest on Robert Saleh's coaching staff…

Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m.

Robert Saleh’s search for a new offensive coordinator to replace Mike LaFleur is heating up as the head coach interviewed Marcus Brady for the job Sunday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Brady served as offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts (2021-2022) until he was fired after a Week 8 defeat and a 3-4-1 start to the season by then-head coach Frank Reich. Brady joined the Colts as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018 and served as quarterbacks coach in 2019-2020.

Soon after his dismissal by Indianapolis, the 43-year-old joined Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive consultant.

Earlier this week Saleh interviewed another Eagles staffer, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo. The Jets' also requested to interview New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley.

Brady played several seasons in the Canadian Football League and got his start coaching there. He was a three-time Grey Cup champion, winning the last title in 2017 while serving as the offensive coordinator of the Montreal Alouettes.

It was also reported Sunday that the Carolina Panthers requested the Jets’ permission to interview defensive back/safeties coach Marquand Manuel for a coordinator position, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Panthers have not yet named a head coach after firing Matt Rhule midseason and Steve Wilks served as the interim. Manuel, an eight-year NFL veteran, joined Saleh’s coaching staff in 2021.

Jan. 12, 11:25 a.m.

After the Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually agreed to part ways on Wednesday evening, head coach Robert Saleh announced a pair of additional coaching staff changes on Thursday morning.

Per Saleh, the Jets have moved on from offensive line coach and run game coordinator John Benton as well as wide receivers coach Miles Austin.

That leaves the Jets with openings at OC, O-Line coach, and WR coach, and Saleh has previously said that the team would look to hire an additional veteran offensive coach, though it’s unclear if that plan has changed following LaFleur’s departure.