The Last Ten: A look back at Auburn’s last ten meetings with Texas A&M

Since 2012, the series between Auburn and Texas A&M has featured several strange matchups.

Texas A&M leads the overall series, 7-6, with Auburn winning the most recent meeting at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2022. Auburn will travel to College Station for this season’s meeting which is set to take place on Saturday morning and will host the Aggies in 2024 as part of the revamped SEC schedule due to the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.

The road team has won eight of the last 11 meetings, which could be a good sign for Auburn. However, early betting lines and ESPN are favoring Texas A&M early on despite the game being played at Kyle Field.

As you prepare to watch Auburn face Texas A&M on Saturday, here is a look back at the last ten meetings between these two squads.

Nov. 12, 2022: Auburn 14 Texas A&M 10

Sure, it was a four-point win over a fellow non-bowl team, but the win was special for Auburn football. Auburn was two games into the Cadillac Williams era after the midseason firing of Bryan Harsin when they logged their 4th win of the season.

The Tigers were in control for most of the game as Ja’Varrius Johnson put Auburn on the board first with a 16-yard touchdown reception from the arms of Robby Ashford. Alex McPherson nailed two field goals to keep Auburn ahead.

Nov. 6, 2021: Texas A&M 20 Auburn 3

This strange series experienced a first in 2021, the Texas A&M Aggies defeated Auburn on the turf at Kyle Field. It took the Aggies five tries, but they were able to finally get it done.

The offenses were held out of the end zone in this game, as they relied on kickers Seth Small and Anders Carlson to put points on the board. Carlson nailed his only field goal of the game with 9:16 remaining in the 3rd, while Small went 4-for-5 with a long of 47 yards.

Texas A&M found the endzone once thanks to a 24-yard fumble recovery from Michael Clemons early in the 4th quarter.

Texas A&M quarterback, Zach Calzada, who was apart of Auburn’s roster in 2022, completed 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards in the Aggie win.

Dec 5, 2020: Texas A&M 31 Auburn 20

As has been the tradition in this series, the visiting Aggies won the 2020 game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Behind Kellen Mond’s 196-yard, two-touchdown passing game, and a 120-yard rushing performance by Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M erased a 20-14 deficit by scoring 17 unanswered points in the 4th quarter.

Sept. 21, 2019: Auburn 28 Texas A&M 20

Texas A&M tried to erase a 21-3 deficit heading into the 4th quarter but ran out of time in 2019’s edition at Kyle Field. The Aggies outscored Auburn 17-3 in the final stanza, but a dominating first quarter by the Tigers saw them score 14 quick points, giving them an early advantage.

Kellen Mond threw for 335 yards for Texas A&M, but could not lead the Aggies to victory.

November 3, 2018: Auburn 28 Texas A&M 24

Auburn trailed Texas A&M, 24-14 in the late stages of the 4th quarter, but stormed back to score two unanswered touchdowns over the final five minutes of the game to secure the come-from-behind win at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn’s first home win over the Aggies in series history.

Chandler Cox’s one-yard rush with 5:14 remaining in the game trimmed the Texas A&M lead to 24-21. The deciding score came from the arm of Jarrett Stidham (who is from Texas, in case you were not aware) when he connected with Seth Williams from 11 yards out to put Auburn ahead with 1:41 to go in regulation.

Nov. 4, 2017: Auburn 42 Texas A&M 27

After a slow start to the game, Auburn scored 35 points over the 2nd and 3rd quarters to pull away and earn its seventh win of the 2017 season.

Jarrett Stidham passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns while Kerryon Johnson rushed for 145 yards and an additional score.

Sept. 17, 2016: Texas A&M 29 Auburn 16

Auburn could not build off the momentum of an early Kam Pettway touchdown rush, ultimately falling to Texas A&M in 2016.

The Aggies trailed 7-3 at the end of the 1st but would pull away on four field goals by kicker Daniel LaCamera. Oklahoma transfer Trevor Knight passed for 247 yards while running back Trayveon Williams rushed for 127 yards. 89 of those yards were recorded on a 4th quarter touchdown.

Nov. 7, 2015: Auburn 26 Texas A&M 10

Auburn played consistently in 2015’s win over Texas A&M.

Marcus Davis and Jovon Robinson scored two first-half touchdowns, they then turned the keys over to Daniel Carlson, who kicked four field goals in the 2nd half to preserve the win.

Robinson would end the night with 159 rushing yards, while Jeremy Johnson threw for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Nov. 8, 2014: Texas A&M 41 Auburn 38

Auburn recovered from two large deficits in 2014’s game, but two late fumbles kept Auburn from doing it a third time, which would have potentially given them the win.

A poor exchange between Nick Marshall and Cameron Artis-Payne on a read option resulted in the first fumble of the 4th quarter with 2:37 remaining in the game. The “nail in the coffin” was a miscommunication between center Reese Dismukes and Marshall. Dismukes snapped the ball as it appeared that Marshall was calling for an audible. Texas A&M recovered with 0:54 remaining in the game to end the comeback attempt.

Marshall passed for 219 yards while Artis-Payne recorded 221 rushing yards.

Oct. 19, 2013: Auburn 45 Texas A&M 41

“Here in the home of the 12th man, the Auburn Tigers have served notice to the College Football World that they are back.”

Those words were spoken by the late Rod Bramblett after Nick Marshall took a knee in the 4th quarter to solidify Auburn’s win over Texas A&M in 2013. After suffering a blowout loss at home to the Aggies and eventual Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel one year prior, the Tigers were able to get its revenge over the Aggies in what was a turning point of the season.

Auburn would go on to win the SEC Championship that season and play for a Bowl Championship Series National Championship.

