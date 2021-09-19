Las Vegas vs Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines

Las Vegas vs Pittsburgh How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: CBS

Las Vegas (1-0) vs Pittsburgh (1-0) Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Will Win

Las Vegas should be 0-1, but here we are.

The team showed its resiliency in the thrilling 33-27 overtime victory over Baltimore, with Derek Carr throwing for 435 yards and the defense doing a wonderful job of slowing down everyone but Lamar Jackson.

The line generated pressure, it sped the big dashes to a minimum, and overall this was the big play performance from a team that’s supposed to be full of them.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh sputtered and coughed against Buffalo. The running game went nowhere, there were several missed opportunities, and Ben Roethlisberger looked … old.

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

Pittsburgh should be 0-1, but here we are.

It was as if the Steelers fell into the 23-16 win over Buffalo.

However, for all the problems, the defense managed to do a whole lot of bending but rarely broke as the Bills came up short on drive after drive – managing just one touchdown.

It shouldn’t seem like this should matter, but that was an early game win for Pittsburgh, and the Raiders just went through a war – that was like a game-and-a-half – on Monday night.

RB Josh Jacobs is out, the team had to gut it through a whole lot of tough plays, and it’s hardly going to be fresh even though it’s only Week 2.

What’s Going To Happen

This will be the Najee Harris game.

Again, Baltimore was relatively bottled up when Jackson wasn’t being Jackson, but even with it’s ragtag bunch of running backs – after all the injuries this offseason – it was still able to move relatively effectively on the ground.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have Baltimore’s offensive line, but Harris will take over for stretches as he helps the O control the game against a Raider team that will hit a wall early in the fourth.

Las Vegas vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 26, Las Vegas 17

Line: Pittsburgh -6, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

