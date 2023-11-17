Las Vegas Grand Prix: First practice cancelled after drain cover damages Carlos Sainz's car

This drain cover stopped the first practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton - Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Formula 1 canceled the first practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix less than 20 minutes after it began.

The session was halted after Carlos Sainz sucked up a drain cover from the track surface that jostled his car so hard that it forced him to stop. The session was red-flagged after Sainz stopped on the track and the FIA said it would not be resumed as Sainz’s car was being transported back to the garage.

The FIA later released a statement explaining it was the concrete frame around the drain cover that failed and it would have to check all other covers on the track:

"Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all of the other manhole covers which will take some time."

It’s an inauspicious debut for the race weekend after its much-hyped arrival on the F1 calendar. The drain cover came up while Sainz was driving down Las Vegas Boulevard. The Las Vegas Strip serves as the backstretch for the track and was open to traffic on Thursday before the race weekend began.

The downforce F1 cars create can lift objects from a track surface if they are not secured. It’s not too uncommon for an incident like this to happen at a temporary street track.

The practice TV feed showed significant damage to the floor of Sainz’s car and other drivers also reportedly had issues with drain covers. Sainz had lifted off the gas for a yellow flag right before you could hear the impact on his car.

The FIA confirms it is a drain cover. Likelihood is all of them now need checking (but surely should have been before now...)



Ocon also hit one and sustained bad damage #F1 #LasVegasGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 17, 2023

The second practice session is scheduled for 3 a.m. ET and it's currently unclear if it will be affected given that teams had so little chance to get acclimated to the track in the first practice session. Sainz's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc posted the fastest lap just under 1:41 before the session was stopped.