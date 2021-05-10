Aces star Angel McCoughtry tore ACL and meniscus in preseason game, out for season

For the second time in three years, Angel McCoughtry will miss an entire season with a knee injury.

The Las Vegas Aces star tore her ACL and meniscus in her right knee during their preseason game with the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Small thing to a giant.



You got this @angel_35 💪🙏 pic.twitter.com/JeOaX8D1cf — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 10, 2021

“Initially, every negative thought came into my head,” she said in a statement, in part. “Then I realized, this game has been such a blessing to me and so has God. I will conquer this challenge even better than last time. I will recover and fight my way back to the court. I still have tons of basketball to play, God has always delivered for me, and it’s not over yet.”

Lord just keep me mentally 🙏🏾 — Angel McCoughtry (@angel_35) May 10, 2021

McCoughtry went down just three minutes into Saturday’s contest after trying to grab a rebound and had to be carried off the court. She returned to the bench later in a wheelchair. The game was tied after four quarters, but both Aces coach Bill Laimbeer and Sparks coach Derek Fisher opted to call it off then.

The 34-year-old averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds with the Aces last season, her first with the team, though she averaged just 20 minutes per game in their run to the WNBA Finals. The 2009 No. 1 overall pick missed the entire 2019 season after tearing multiple ligaments in her left knee at the end of the 2018 season with the Atlanta Dream.

Angel McCoughtry had to be helped off the court in the Aces' preseason game with the Sparks on Saturday and will miss the entire season. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

